OBOR issue: India forced to carry on balancing act as China pushes on with its project

One Belt One Road (OBOR) is China's ambitious project to connect Asia, Africa and China via land and maritime routes. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor running through Kashmir forms a part of OBOR and it is a major strategic concern for India.

The balancing act of handling the Chinese threat along with economic development goals is a leitmotif in the Indo-Chinese geopolitical landscape. The ongoing Belt Road Forum (BRF) hosted by Beijing has presented a similar situation where India has to carry on with this balancing act. The conference has brought, barring India and Bhutan, all south Asian countries onboard its One Belt One Road project which aims to connect Asia, Africa and Europe via land and maritime routes. India’s concerns surround sovereignty as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which forms a part of the OBOR, runs through Indian sovereign territory-Kashmir. The challenge now is for mutual economic advancement along with handling India’s neighbours who were key economic as well as strategic allies that are gravitating towards the dragon now.

Bhutan has no diplomatic ties with China and hence it is now only India that is holding its ground. For its political differences and strategic concerns, it is imperative for India to not budge from its position as it would count as a submissive acceptance to the CPEC. The territory through which the corridor passes would hence be perceived as Pakistani territory by India’s western neighbour and its all-weather friend–China.

India refused to send a delegation to the conference thereby maintaining its adverse position against the belt and road project. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar spoke like a true diplomat when he stated that the relationship between India and China could be “mutually supportive”. However, China has pumped in at least $46 billion of investment into Pakistan for the CPEC project and it would seem very difficult to believe that China would withdraw now.

The OBOR project is essentially part of China’s expansionist designs starting from Asia. What some call as a move on economic diplomacy, the belt and road project would give India massive headaches as the immediate fallout will be increased ease of cooperative action between Pakistan and Chinese forces. Also, the reason to worry is deeper access and deployment of the Chinese army in Kashmir–something that has always given negative results to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated a model of harmonious India-China relations when he said the key lies in “respect and sensitivity for each other’s core interests”. However, it should not be forgotten that behind the generic statements lies a situation of tension. Both countries seem to want the tension to subside, albeit with different endings to the story.

For China, it seems one of the most crucial projects would be CPEC’s completion to give Beijing access to the Gwadar port in Pakistan. A scenario that concerns India as it poses a situation of double flanked threats from Beijing.

The stalemate, it seems, would not be resolved soon and absenting from the conference was a wise move from Indian foreign ministry. Both neighbours share a relationship of a highly strategic nature that moves on to be one of economic cooperation. The solution may lie in waters anew but it would seem a lot of persistent work is required before Beijing gives in to turn around the bilateral relations and help resolve the complex geopolitical impasse in south Asia.

