We don’t know whether to laugh or cry as Pakistan TV channel says Modi behind Om Puri death

Narendra Modi and Ajit Doval killed Om Puri, according to a Pakistani news show. Narendra Modi and Ajit Doval killed Om Puri, according to a Pakistani news show.

Nonsense, rubbish and pathetic. No we are not talking about Swami Om’s new theatric in Bigg Boss. These are the words that can best describe the news show on a Pakistani TV channel which claimed that actor Om Puri’s death was a brutal murder plotted by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Yes, you read it right.

Modi and Doval killed Om Puri, according Pakistan’s Bol TV. And why did they kill Om Puri? Because Om Puri spoke in favour of Pakistani artistes when there were clamour against them in India after the Uri attack. Not just that. The actor, according to the news show, was recently summoned by Doval at his residence where he was brutally beaten up, stripped off his clothes, abused, and asked to go to Uri martyr Nitin Yadav’s village and apologise for his remark. Wow. They must think every country works like Pakistan.

The anchor of the show in full voice also made a ‘sensational revealation’ of the post mortem report of Om Puri, the report which is yet to be prepared by the doctors and accessed by the Indian media. The so called post mortem report has revealed that the actor was forced to drink and when he was out of his sense he was smothered to death by a pillow. It also claimed that the body of Om Puri had the marks of the killer who was an agent of Doval. And the murder took place on the direction of Modi because, of course, Om Puri was the biggest threat to national security. And we thought Indian news shows were bad.

And it doesn’t ends here. According to the news report on the channel, the next targets of Modi and Doval are Fawad Khan and Salman Khan. So the next surgical strikes by the Indian forces will be at Fawad’s residence. Bravo. And, beware Salman.

Om Puri, one of the finest actors India has ever produced, died on January 6 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news of his sudden demise came as a big shock for lovers of cinema. Not just in India, but cinema lovers in Pakistan too paid rich tributes to the actors. And why not, Om did a number of Pakistani films and his performances were well received there.

Om’s dead body had injury marks, most probably because he might have fallen. According to the preliminary report, he did not die of ‘natural causes’. A case of accidental death was even lodged at a Mumbai police station.

But nobody gave a murder angle to his death, except of course Pakistani media. According to Om Puri’s close friend Khalid Kidwai, the actor had consumed alcohol the night before his death. So he might have fallen and suffered a head injury. However, it will be too early to reach any conclusion. But where others can’t reach, Pakistani TV anchors can.

Responsibility is a word that every journalist must always keep in mind while reporting a news. And that is simply missing from Pakistani journalists’ dictionary. In the name of sensationalism, they go to any extent to malign India, its policy, its leaders and also its people despite being proven wrong time and again. Some recent TV reports across the border even claimed that Pakistan won all the wars against India. RIP, facts.

Whenever there is tension along the borders, there is effort to normalise situations with people to people contacts, cultural exchange, sports and art. And media plays a crucial role by sharing the views and opinions of people from all walks to make things better. But, it seems the TV channels on there have some other ideas. News of Puri’s death was published on many Urdu news websites, with most reports referring to his desire for better relations between the both the countries. Bol TV should have read those reports before telecasting such a ridiculous show.

