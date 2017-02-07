O Panneerselvam’s revolt against Sasikala pushes AIADMK into troubled waters

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (File Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (File Photo)

With acting chief minister O Panneerselvam speaking out against the treatment meted out to him over the past few days and how he was going to fight it out because “Amma’s soul asked him to”, it seems the AIADMK is headed for some turbulent times. The first takeaway of what happened at J Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Marina Beach was the first direct challenge to Sasikala’s ascension to the top post in Tamil Nadu. It has become clear that her elevation as AIADMK chief or legislature party leader was not unanimous as originally believed. There was at least one voice that was not in favour.

Though that might not matter, given that AIADMK has a comfortable majority in the House, it could become a handle for state governor C Vidyasagar Rao to further delay the swearing-in of Sasikala. This could work against her chances of becoming CM as the court order in the disproportionate assets case against her is likely to come up soon, throwing a spanner in the works for Jayalalithaa’s former aide.

Panneerselvam’s revolt could help rally a voice of dissent against the Sasikala across the state and maybe even get some legislators to back him. It is too early to call if AIADMK will split over this, but it sure has made matter complex or the ruling party of Tamil Nadu.

It will be more interesting since the party has four more years left in power and the MLAs are likely to keep this in mind if at all there is a call for a split in the party.

