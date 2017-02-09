More MLAs may follow as influential AIADMK veteran joins OPS camp

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai. Source: PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addresses a press conference at his residence in Chennai. Source: PTI

In a fast changing political situation in Tamil Nadu, influential AIADMK leader Madhusudanan has joined the O Panneerselvam camp, substantially tilting the balance in the caretaker Chief Minister’s favour. Madhusudanan is the AIADMK presidium president and an old hand of MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. His switching of camps may trigger more MLAs to turn against Sasikala, who has staked claim to the chief minister’s post .

Earlier, V. Maitreyan, an AIADMK MP, had also come out in support of OPS claiming that more MLAs will rally behind the acting CM as the ‘rank and file played safe in front of Sasikala and their conscience will lead them back’.

Speaking to reporters, OPS said he took the post of CM after Jayalalithaa’s death only after it was promised that Madhusudanan will take the position of party General Secretary. As Sasikala moved in at the last moment, he was seemingly caught off guard and things came downhill from then on.

OPS has also garnered public support including from opinion influencers like actor Kamal Haasan, who has said that OPS has discharged his duties as CM fairly well. Though Haasan said he wasn’t a fan of OPS, the reality of Sasikala becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu hurt him.

At a press conference after being removed from the party post, OPS revealed he was forced to step down as chief minister and humiliated on multiple counts even though Jayalalithaa had wanted her to take her legacy further.

There have been voices against Sasikala’s lack of experience in governance and active political administration. Haasan even went on to say that the ‘people of the state are not sheep and they do not need to be led showing.’

OPS has claimed that he will prove majority in the house and will take back his resignation if required and has also recommended a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala, meanwhile, carried out her show of strength as she called a meeting of AIADMK MLAs. In a bid to prevent defection, the AIADMK MLAs have been taken to an undisclosed location. Sasikala clearly seems rattled and OPS determined to take back the legacy what he considered was his to carry forward.

