Live video as a means to protest injustice comes to India too

It was bound to happen and it has. It was only a matter of time when someone opted to live stream something which in their view was wrong. While the world took note of how Philando Castile was killed by the police thanks to a Facebook Live stream by his girlfriend, it also learnt the power of the live streaming tool to take on injustice. Of course, the perpetrators can overpower the person with the phone and end the live stream, but not erase what has been beamed out to the world till then. This is the modern day equivalent of the self-addressed courier sent by someone faced with grave danger and wanting to tell the world his version.

This week, a couple in Kerala took to Facebook Live to protest against what they thought was moral policing by the Kerala Police. The couple, hanging out at a popular Thiruvananthapuram park, were confronted with allegations of vulgarity and the threat that their parents would be informed. The man, however, chose to switch on the live stream on his FB page and confronted the two women cops with questions like: “What laws have we broken? Is putting my hand on her shoulder illegal? Did you see us kiss?” The two police personnel were clearly dumbstruck by the questions, but doesn’t seem to have realised that a lot of people were actually watching them end up in a spot. “Are you recording,” one of them asks the man, not realising that they were actually being broadcast for the world to see.

And this was not an isolated case. Just last week, Guwahati resident Partha P Boruah went live on Facebook after he was harassed by some Assam cops though he had all valid documents.

When the police personnel took away his keys, he went live in protest. Again thousands saw what happened in the videos. Incidentally, Partha was arrested soon after for coming in the way of law. It is unlikely that his live videos will be considered as evidence, but his version is out there for the world to see and judge.

This is only the beginning and you can rest assured that hundreds will take to live streaming when they are in a spot, stuck in a traffic jam because someone has parked his vehicle wrongly, asked to pay a bribe or even witnessing a murder or some other gruesome crime on the streets. Laws will have to change over time to take this new factor into consideration, afterall everyone has a smartphone and can go live at the click of a button these days.

The law, too, might start using this medium to give more each to its arms. Consider a situation where the cops are confronted with vandalism by the public. A live stream showing the faces of those damaging public property might prove to be a strong deterrent for many.

While we still don’t know where all live video might end up being used, but it is certain that this democratisation of broadcast is a powerful tool every time the truth is challenged.

