Kohima Violence: How Zeliang failed to see the writing on the wall

The violence in Nagaland in the past two days, as also the series of development that took place in the previous two to three weeks have raised a major question: Did the NPF government headed by TR Zeliang fail to read the writings on the wall?

Well, a close examination of the developments puts the answer at Yes. No wonder the agitating groups have started demanding Zeliang’s resignation, as also of his other cabinet colleagues, who have been collectively held responsible for the death of two youth on Tuesday’s firing in Dimapur, and the violence that followed.

Looking back, one finds that the Naga Hoho had, on November 23, 2016 itself warned the state government and the state assembly, asking them to ensure that the 33 per cent women reservation in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) did not bring divisions among the people and thus leading to an unmanageable situation. Describing the move to provide 33 per cent reservation for women as “too hasty”, the Naga Hoho had also warned that the State Assembly should be held responsible for any chaos and unwanted situation arising from it.

Apex body of all Naga tribes, the Naga Hoho was then reacting to tabling of a Bill to revoke an earlier resolution of the state assembly (September 22, 2012) that had exempted Nagaland from implementing Article 243(T) – providing 33 per cent reservation to women in civic bodies. While Naga traditional bodies were opposed to women’s reservation from the very day Parliament had passed the Constitution amendment

Even before that, on August 11, 2016, when the state cabinet had taken a decision to implement Article 243(T), the Naga Hoho had expressed surprise over the move and said it was done without consulting all stakeholders. Claiming that it was “still pre-mature to introduce 33 per cent reservation in Naga society”, the Naga Hoho had also asked chief minister Zeliang to keep the cabinet decision in abeyance till the matter was settled amicably.

In November itself, the Naga Hoho, while appealing to “all the members of the present NLA to consider with all seriousness this vital social issue”, had also cautioned that going ahead with 33 per women’s reservation by “imposing various provisions of the Constitution of India” was bound to create “severe” social unrest and disharmony among different Naga tribes. Less than two months later, as the government tried to hold elections to the urban local bodies with 33 per cent reservation for women, it led to a situation that had literally gone out of control on Thursday.

Naga Hoho, and for that matter most tribal bodies in Nagaland, have been of the opinion that Article 371(A) of the Constitution specifically provides for protecting religious and social practices of the Nagas as well as their customary law, and holding election under Article 243(T) would amount to infringement upon such customs and practices.

Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution (Special provision with respect to the State of Nagaland) states that – “Notwithstanding anything in this Constitution, (a) no Act of Parliament in respect of (i) religious or social practices of the Nagas, (ii) Naga customary law and procedure, (iii) administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law, (iv) ownership and transfer of land and its resources, shall apply to the State of Nagaland unless the Legislative Assembly of Nagaland by a resolution so decides.”

The state government’s justification was that while not implementing Article 243(T) amounted to depriving women of their Constitutional right to governance and decision-making, the state was not being able to avail huge sums of Central funds meant for urban development. It has also repeatedly said that Article 243(T) did not infringe upon Naga practices and customs, especially because urban bodies were anyway not part of Naga custom or tradition.

But then, even as the state government began the election process early last month, it simply failed to gauge the implications of repeated warnings by Naga Hoho and other groups against it. On January 15 for instance, even as 535 candidates had filed their nominations, the tribal bodies asked them to withdraw, failing which they were threatened with ex-communication and boycott by their respective communities. By January 22, over 180 candidates had withdrawn, and many continued to declare retirement after the deadline for withdrawal was over. There were several incidents of violence – like stone-pelting on cars and houses of candidates too.

Failing to elicit a positive response from the government, the tribal bodies including their respective youth wings next called an indefinite bandh from January 28, thus intending to prevent the election that was slated for February 1. One day ahead of the polling date, protests grew so intense that the police finally resorted to opening fire, killing two youths in Dimapur. And even as the state government, in a late realisation, first postponed and then declared the elections as “null and void”, the tribal bodies now demanded resignation of the chief minister and his colleagues.

By the time the elections were declared null and void, the protestors had already taken bodies of the two youth to Kohima, sat in protest and set 4 PM of February 2 as deadline for the chief minister’s resignation. Two hours later, as darkness descended on Kohima, a section of protestors turned violent, setting the Kohima Municipal Council and several other government offices on fire. Now, probably only chief minister Zeliang knows how to bring himself as well as the state out of the chaos for which he is also – partially, if not fully – responsible.

