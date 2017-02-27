Kargil martyr’s daughter mocked for slamming ABVP: Is Twitter pushing celebrities to cross the line?

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur and cricketer Virender Sehwag. Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur and cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Celebrities are often role models in society. We laud the good and mostly ignore their fallacies or misplaced notions. But when one these celebrities ends up commenting on something without understanding the true gravity of what is being said, things do take a sad turn. Cricketer Virender Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to give their opinion on a Delhi University student who had posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter protesting against the ABVP.

LSR College student Gurmehar Kaur’s post came in reaction to ABVP’s recent clash with students from JNU at Ramjas College. Gurmehar, whose father is Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, was seen holding a placard which read: “I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP.”

In reply to her post, Sehwag tweeted his picture with a placard. It read: “I didn’t score two triple centuries. My bat did.” Randeep Hooda joined him in trolling the girl and soon things got out of hand. The pair seemed to be having good bit of fun putting her down and trying their best to humiliate her on social media, because, yes, they think they can.

Randeep Hooda tweeted applauding Sehwag’s tweet. Hooda commented that Kaur was being used a political pawn and supporters were party to it. Kaur retaliated rightly. A twitter user slammed Hooda for mocking Kaur, and he replied “Ya? She is going to remove this “deep rooted hatred” ? Pls don’t be naive .. She is being used as a prop”

Kaur had earlier put other placards on social media speaking against war and advocating peace between bitter rivals India and Pakistan.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju replied to Hooda’s tweet saying: “Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded”

This whole fracas all but exposes the petty ideas that some celebrated figures in our societies hold, how it is convenient to mock someone not understanding where their words are coming from and how they have the audacity to encourage violence blatantly boasting their celebrity.

