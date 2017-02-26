Kansas shooting: Inaction against racial attacks breed hate crimes in US

Alok Madasani and Srinivas Kuchibhotla were shot in Kansas by an American Navy veteran in an act of hate crime. Alok Madasani and Srinivas Kuchibhotla were shot in Kansas by an American Navy veteran in an act of hate crime.

The election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the US has emboldened the far-Right in the country. There has been an increase in the number of hate crimes against minorities, immigrants, Muslims etc. The latest in the list is the killing of an Indian at bar in Kansas.

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants and minorities are reeling under the fear that their lives are under constant threat from some gun wielding psychopaths.

Since Trump launched his election campaign last year, the anti-Muslim hate groups in US increased by 197 per cent in number, according to a study by US-based Southern Poverty law Centre. The increase was from 34 to 101.

Meanwhile, its report on hate groups in the US revealed that there are at least 100 white nationalist groups, 99 neo-Nazi groups, 52 anti-LGBT groups and 43 neo confederate groups. There are also 100 general hate groups, 21 Christian identity radical groups, 193 black separatist groups, 78 racist skinheads and 130 white supremacist Ku Klux Klan groups. All have registered steady growth in the last three years.

Some citizens in the US prejudiced against a certain sections in the society are turning into the very terrorists that they claim to denounce. How can these individuals be saving the US from terrorists by stopping immigration and putting travel bans when US nationals are turning into terrorists and shooting people on the street.

In 2017, there have been at least 55 mass shootings in the US, according to Gunviolencearchive.com. There have been 9,043 cases of gun violence. Last year, during the election campaign year, there were 385 incidents of mass shootings. The numbers in 2015 and 2014 were 333 and 274.

FBI statistics suggests from 2014-15 the hate crimes against Muslims went up by 67 per cent. In the first 10 days after Trump’s election, the number of hate crimes was at least 867, according to SPLC. The number of hate crimes the next day of Trump’s election crossed 200. So, hate groups are multiplying faster than ever, gun sales are steadily up, President Trump is imposing policy after policy against minorities being vocally against minorities, Muslims, immigrants, LGBT community etc.

Meanwhile, Indian politicians have been suggesting flabbergasting measures like sporting a tilak or bindi by Hindus to prevent being attacked and even urging Muslims and Christians to adopt the same to save themselves. The issue is staring at the face of the American government and the society, which comprises at least 3 million Indian Americans and hundreds of thousands of Indians working or studying in the country who are often subjected to racial attacks.

The question is whether the Trump administration will take action or stay in denial and let American society turn into one filled with homegrown terrorists.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd