Jallikattu protests: So, what happens next?

Chennai: Youngstres and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI1_18_2017_000258A) Chennai: Youngstres and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI1_18_2017_000258A)

With the meeting of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday failing to force the Centre to come out with a presidential ordinance to lift the ban on Jallikattu, the 2,000-year-old bull taming sport, what is going to be the fate of massive Jallikattu uprising spreading across the state?

While a section believes that the protests will die down in a few days, the two lakh-odd protestors gathered in nearly 100 major locations including Chennai Marina Beach, Alaganallur in Madurai and Coimbatore, have decided to continue their struggle until they get permission to hold Jallikattu events, which has a greater significance in the cultural and traditional beliefs of Tamil peasants. Jallikattu is usually celebrated in the second week of January, during the Pongal celebrations.

WATCH VIDEO | Jallikattu Row Intensifies, Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam Wants Presidential Ordinance

With the Centre refusing to issue an ordinance to lift the ban, top legal advisors in the government and a top AIADMK leader explains the way out.

The state government will consider the idea to come out with a special resolution, on the lines of one issued by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa earlier, to lift the ban, said a top government source. “The earlier resolution was stayed by the court after PETA opposed it. This time, if Supreme Court is going to hear such an appeal from PETA, the court will be blamed for considering PETA’s petition while rejecting the request to hear the petition from Jallikattu supporters last week,” said the official.

The next Assembly session is to begin on January 23, a day that is to be dedicated to condole the death of J Jayalalithaa. Sources said the government need not meet the Assembly to pass a special resolution. “If we pass it, it may be ratified on January 24. And the government can take the risk of facing any legal setbacks or contempt of court later as the pressure is mounting on the government and resolving the law and order situation is the priority right now,” he said.

What if the legal advise go against the idea of a special resolution?

A top AIADMK leader said if not OPS (O Panneerselvam on his capacity as a Chief Minister), Chinnamma (V K Sasikala, the AIADMK Chief) will do it. “All our laws are meant for the people and their livelihood rights. If not the government, party will do it for them,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO | Protests Intensify In Tamil Nadu Against Ban On Jallikattu

What is going to be the impact if the Supreme Court ban is violated?

He cited the example of Sangh Parivar and BJP. “When they demolished Babri Masjid, the case was pending before Allahabad court. Those criminal cases are still pending before the court,” he said. “Here, the court is asking us to stop a huge section of people from organising their cultural event that has a larger traditional, cultural and emotional significance. In the present situation, any attempt to ignore the public sentiment will only lead to a major law and order situation as the protests have spread across the state. As the Supreme Court has refused to consider this by refusing to hear the case before Pongal, the only option left before the government is to take precautions. If someone defies the ban, the government will seek a report from the Village Administrative Officer. The police will file a case against the organisers who defied the order in the local magistrate court. And the law will punish them,” he said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd