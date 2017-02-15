ISRO shows why we have to invest more is innovative institutions

People watch as as a rocket from Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) takes off successfully to launch a record 104 satellites, including Indias earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37 from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) People watch as as a rocket from Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) takes off successfully to launch a record 104 satellites, including Indias earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37 from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made a new record by launching 104 foreign nano satellites into outer space on February 15. This not only underscores the space agency’s prowess, but it catapults it on the global map as a force to reckon with.

Consider this to be a swift boost for the Indian morale to stratospheric levels. With its 35th successful PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) mission, this is a proud moment for India – its homegrown space agency has successfully transcended the records established by Russia and the United States. Back in 2014, Russia had sent 37 satellites in a single launch – a pale patch in comparison to India’s recent feat.

If you look at it, ISRO has a fantastic resume: It’s the 16th best in the global market with a commendable 94 per cent success rate. The completion of this mission therefore not only marks a significant event in our history, but it leads to an unbridled global publicity, drawing the attention of the world to direct more of its business towards Antrix – ISRO’s commercial arm. In other words, the success of this mission chiefly conveys trust – that our space agency is not only a compelling, competitive institution, but its remarkable success rate also strongly testifies that it can deliver.

After its establishment in 1992, Antrix (derived from the Sanskrit word ‘antariksh’ meaning ‘space’) hit many roadblocks trying to inspire trust in global organisations to use its services. When it made its venture to market its launch services, the price it quoted was extremely low in comparison to market prices. Therefore, it lead the third parties to not entirely trust Antrix.

However, after 25 years, ISRO has finally emerged as a global competitive institution with indigenous skills. Inevitably, it’s an immense source for pride. It led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tweet, “This remarkable feat by @isro is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists”. Needless to say, the mission does instill considerable pride in the minds of Indians.

India has to invest much more on innovative global projects spearheaded by organisations like ISRO if it wants to inculcate a feelings of love and respect for our country. The ISRO is proof of the fact that we can really dominate and be ahead of the rest if we put our minds to it.

