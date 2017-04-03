Is PM’s tunnel vision of development for Kashmir ignoring political reality in the Valley?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting after inaugurating the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, in Chenani (J&K) on Sunday.(PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting after inaugurating the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, in Chenani (J&K) on Sunday.(PTI Photo)

Earlier, whenever Kashmiris travelling home on the Jammu-Srinagar highway would cross the Jawahar Tunnel on the Banihal Pass, it would immediately give them a sense of homecoming. That was the symbolism associated with one of the oldest tunnels on this treacherous route. The tunnel also signified the beginning, or the end of the geographical boundaries of Kashmir.

The opening of the 9.2 kilometre long Chenani– Nashri tunnel, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday, is expected to change these perceptions. It will not only reduce the distance between Srinagar and Jammu, the two capital cities of J&K, but is also expected to improved connectivity of the Valley with the rest of India.

Built at the cost of Rs 3,720 crore in five and a half years, it is located at an altitude of 1,200 metres and has reduced the travel time on the national highway by about 2 hours and shortened the distance between the Jammu and Srinagar by over 30 kilometres.

Considered as an engineering marvel, the opening of the tunnel will be a great relief to those who travel on the national highway.

On the occasion, Prime Minister, Modi asked the youth throwing stones in the Valley to shun violence and adopt the path of development and progress. In a direct message to the youth in the Valley, Modi said there are only two roads that will decide their fate – one is tourism and the other is terrorism. The PM also reiterated the slogan of former prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee – Kashmiryaat, Jhamooriyat and Insaniyat and spoke about the dividends of tourism and developmental projects and also reiterated the bloodshed has not benefitted anybody in Kashmir in the last four decades.

However, a majority of people in Kashmir, especially the youth, didn’t seem to be in the mood to listen to the PM. When Modi inaugurated the tunnel and delivered his speech, Kashmir was shut in protest against his visit to the state.

The expectation here was that he would announce the resumption of the stalled dialogue process. But that didn’t happen. Leaders of mainstream political parties said that tunnel `tourism’ was not an alternative to political dialogue and felt Modi’s speech was an attempt to brush the Kashmir dispute under the carpet.

In fact, Modi’s speech seemed to indicate that the Centre is still looking at the Kashmir issue through the prism of development, tourism and jobs.

Even though J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been advocating political initiatives and a resumption of talks with the separatists as well as neighboring Pakistan, the absence of any mention of a dialogue in Modi’s speech speaks of a dichotomy in the approach on Kashmir between the PDP and its ally BJP.

Though PM Modi has been invoking his predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee whenever he has visited the state, so far, the rhetoric has not translated into action as far as taking political steps in Kashmir is considered.

The recommendations of various groups that visited Kashmir last year after the five-month long unrest and killing of more than 90 people have not been acted upon so far. Even suggestions of military commanders on the ground to restart a political dialogue have been overlooked and that has created more alienation among the people of Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd