Is Mulayam Singh Yadav ready to return to state politics?

The feud between Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over the cycle symbol seems to intensify by the day. In the light of Mulayam Singh’s statement that he would fight his son Akhilesh in elections if he doesn’t listen to him (to stop the infighting and taking control of the SP against Mulayam’s will), it appears Mulayam Singh may be nearing a return to state politics.

The former UP chief minister is currently a Lok Sabha member. With his party practically out of his control and age not on his side, Mulayam’s national ambition appears realistically at an end. But Mulayam doesn’t look set to hang up his boots just yet.

Being the founder patriarch of the party, he has reasserted his stake over SP and the cycle symbol. Now, the Election commission is yet to give its verdict on who gets the cycle or will the symbol be frozen. It is believed that Mulayam is willing to go to the wire to fight for the cycle symbol.

Mulayam Singh was one of the founding members of the party which was started under veteran socialist leader Charan Singh who formed a Lok Dal government in UP in 1980s. Akhilesh seems intent to fight the election in control of the SP and as its CM face. If he doesn’t get the cycle symbol or it is frozen, he has reportedly chalked out a seat sharing agreement with Congress for the elections.

It is still unclear how this saga will culminate. But chances are that Mulayam may return to UP. What this fascinating scenario may throw up is the return of Mulayam-Mayawati rivalry, Mulayam-Akhilesh war and the ultimate BJP-BSP-Mulayam-Akhilesh & Congress bout.

