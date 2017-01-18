Inured, not outraged: Salman Khan’s acquittal in Arms Act case surprises few anymore

Salman Khan was charged under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly keeping and using the firearms with an expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998. Salman Khan was charged under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly keeping and using the firearms with an expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998.

He arrived all crisp-looking at a Jodhpur court. Soon he was acquitted. Run of the mill news when it comes to Sallu bhai getting benefit of the doubt. He makes humanly mistakes, but has a pure heart. This verdict again certifies that. Family and fans rejoice. Bhai tweets gratefulness for their dependable support. Bollywood pays due lipservice – critiquing judiciary for long delay somewhere and showing good faith in its decision elsewhere – when not outrightly congratulatory to Khan. The neutral is amusing: “Justice is delivered”.

What happens when law and order meets the rich and the powerful? Verdicts fit a template — once more. Bhai’s immunity surprises no one. We are to the point of inured and shockproof – which should be troubling.

But if our friend circles and a few tweeting souls are anything to go by, there are some who can’t stomach all this easily. For them humour is a better expression (and coping mechanism) when outrage has long fizzled out of frustration.

Salman Khan Given ‘Benefit Of Doubt’,😂😂😂 Freed In ’98 Arms Act Case’

common man never get Benefit of this . — 🌀Ⓜadhav🚵 (@keshav4om) January 18, 2017

What was that black buck doing alone in the middle of the day despite knowing Salman is in the town? BB wanted to get killed

सलमान खान बरी — Shaitaan Khopdi™ (@shaitaankhopdi) January 18, 2017

The final verdict is: Deer suicided out of stress. A team of doctors to study stress level in animals says Jodhpur court. सलमान खान बरी — Prashant (@CyberKhiladi) January 18, 2017

A Jodhpur court acquitted actor #SalmanKhan in the 1998 Arms Act case. #BREAKINGNews pic.twitter.com/ekTszMQnb2 — Fahad Lakhani ® (@FahadLakhani) January 18, 2017

Only one more legal embroilment remains for Bhai – the decision on the blackbuck case – and honestly, who cares. It will happen. For all I care, it is settled. Meanwhile, 2017 mein Bhai ki Tubelight bhi chamakegi aur Tiger bhi zinda rahega.

