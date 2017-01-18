Inured, not outraged: Salman Khan’s acquittal in Arms Act case surprises few anymore

Latest News
Bhai's immunity surprises no one. We are to the point of inured and shockproof – which should be troubling.

Written by Nandini Rathi | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2017 3:28 pm
Salman Khan was charged under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly keeping and using the firearms with an expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998.

He arrived all crisp-looking at a Jodhpur court. Soon he was acquitted. Run of the mill news when it comes to Sallu bhai getting benefit of the doubt. He makes humanly mistakes, but has a pure heart. This verdict again certifies that. Family and fans rejoice. Bhai tweets gratefulness for their dependable support. Bollywood pays due lipservice – critiquing judiciary for long delay somewhere and showing good faith in its decision elsewhere – when not outrightly congratulatory to Khan. The neutral is amusing: “Justice is delivered”.

What happens when law and order meets the rich and the powerful? Verdicts fit a template — once more. Bhai’s immunity surprises no one. We are to the point of inured and shockproof  – which should be troubling.

But if our friend circles and a few tweeting souls are anything to go by, there are some who can’t stomach all this easily. For them humour is a better expression (and coping mechanism) when outrage has long fizzled out of frustration.

Only one more legal embroilment remains for Bhai – the decision on the blackbuck case – and honestly, who cares. It will happen. For all I care, it is settled. Meanwhile, 2017 mein Bhai ki Tubelight bhi chamakegi aur Tiger bhi zinda rahega.

