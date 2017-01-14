Here is why Facebook launched The Journalism Project

When Mark Zuckerberg launched a social network website back in 2004, it was a portal, initially exclusive for Harvard students, that enabled his classmates stay connected with each other. At that time, the 19-year-old had no inkling of the potential of Facebook, and the mammoth media giant it stood to become in the years to come.

Today, Facebook has metamorphosed into a thriving media empire. When it introduced Facebook Live, it was a ground-breaking feature that would go on to transform the landscape of journalism forever. Breaking news literally got a new meaning when 32-year-old Philando Castile’s murder by a police officer in Minnesota, was documented and shared live by his girlfriend as Castile bled to death.

In 2016 however, a new phrase gained prominence in the lexicon of the internet: Fake News. During the US Presidential race, Facebook came under the spotlight, but not for the right reasons. It received considerable flak for allowing the dissemination of fake news regarding Presidential Republican candidate, Donald Trump. Several inaccurate stories claiming to be news and seated in hyperbole, painted Trump in a good light, crediting him for things he hadn’t done and for receiving support from public and religious authorities. In fact, according to an analysis by BuzzFeed, fake election news stories outperformed articles that carried real, factual news. For instance, a story reported that the Republican candidate received unequivocal endorsement from Pope Francis. This story, completely fake, received a million shares on Facebook. Another fake story (that was shared over 140,000 times on Facebook) claimed that Hillary Clinton would be charged and imprisoned. The discrepancy in the story could be detected the moment the story stated anonymous F.B.I sources, but many readers lapped up the fabricated story nevertheless.

But Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg anchored his defense in denial. He refused to acknowledge that Facebook had any role to play in influencing the voters’ opinion about Trump, or Hillary Clinton for that matter. He went out and called it “a pretty crazy idea” and claimed that fake news on Facebook was “a very small amount of content” and could in no way influence the election. Zuckerberg also made it a point to mention that Facebook was not a media company, thereby distancing himself from the responsibility news organizations owe their readers to in terms of being strong purveyors of facts. He went on to say that restricting certain stories on Facebook would negate the very idea of free speech.

But Zuckerberg could not shy away from accepting the fact that the stories published and shared on the website played a role in shaping the trajectory of political discourse and collective opinion. The CEO strongly argued that Facebook was a neutral party with no ability to control or play the watchdog in terms of what people read, viewed or shared. But here’s the thing: It could. Zuckerberg just didn’t want to do it.

Myriad prominent news organizations (including The New York Times, BuzzFeed and Columbia Journalism Review) went all out in holding Facebook responsible for fake news. But Zuckerberg stood his ground, until US President Barack Obama, in an interview with The New Yorker, expressed his concerns regarding the spread of fake news like wildfire and considered Facebook to be its playground. Speaking to David Remnick, Obama said, “In our world, everything is true and nothing is true. An explanation of climate change from a Nobel Prize-winning physicist looks exactly the same on your Facebook page as the denial of climate change by somebody on the Koch brothers’ payroll. And the capacity to disseminate misinformation, wild conspiracy theories, to paint the opposition in wildly negative light without any rebuttal — that has accelerated in ways that much more sharply polarize the electorate and make it very difficult to have a common conversation.”

Obama made Zuckerberg sit up and pick up on the seriousness of the issue. He was cornered. It prompted him to do something about the situation. Almost immediately he flipped his stance on being skeptical about the spread of misinformation on Facebook, and released a statement saying, “We take misinformation seriously. Our goal is to connect people with the stories they find most meaningful, and we know people want accurate information. We’ve been working on this problem for a long time and we take this responsibility seriously.” He went ahead and delineated a blueprint of what Facebook intended to do in the following months to fix the problem.

Which brings us to today. In 2017’s “post-truth era”, Facebook has finally launched its Journalism Project, an initiative which will work in tandem with news organizations (like Poynter and The Washington Post) on the development of content and promotion of news literacy. Still in its embryonic stage, it would also teach journalists how to strategically use the social network’s platform as a robust reporting tool (eg. the Live video feature). At the core of this project however, sits the goal to work with third-party news organizations and release materials which will improve online “news literacy” for users. It’s to enable them to make intelligent inferences about the news they consume and which news sources to trust. Facebook’s Director of Product, Fidji Simo wrote in a blog post, “We know that our community values sharing and discussing ideas and news and as a part of our service, we care a great deal about making sure that a healthy news ecosystem and journalism can thrive. That’s why today we’re announcing a new program to establish stronger ties between Facebook and the news industry. ”

In an attempt to encourage transparency and remap its role in proliferating news, Facebook is making stringent efforts to pull itself out of the fake news quagmire that marred its image through The Journalism Project. But will that suffice, or will fake news hang like an albatross around Zuckerberg’s neck for a while? Time will tell.

