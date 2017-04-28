Donald Trump’s 100 days in White House: Muslim travel ban, repealing Obamacare, the Wall

When a President takes office, the first 100 days are crucial. The 100-day benchmark was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt when he took office in 1933, in the midst of his attempt to fight the Great Depression. While President Trump considers this to be a meaningless yardstick, it is believed that Presidents are the most effective and driven in their initial months – and that their pace somewhat sets the tone of what is to come.

The moment Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States, the country witnessed a devastating divide. While the conservatives celebrated, the liberals took to the streets in protest and chanting, “Not My President!” Time magazine termed Trump’s presidency to engender a new phenomenon: “The Divided States of America” — while a part of the country was proud of Donald J. Trump and considered him to be a fearless leader, there were many citizens who deemed him to be epitome of bigotry and divisiveness.

On April 29, 2017, Trump will complete 100 days of his presidency. While one cannot be too certain whether he it has empowered the country or weakened it, however, within the first 100 days, according to a poll conducted by CNN/ORC, Trump has seemed to have gotten the lowest approval rating in comparison to his predecessors.

Since the time of his swearing-in, here are some of the key developments that have taken place within the country, some of which have and will have ramifications across the globe.

Repealing Obamacare

One of the key proposals made by Trump during his campaign was to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. However, in March 2017, this plan was rejected on Capitol Hill, where the Republican leaders at the House were forced to withdraw the legislation to repeal Obamacare from consideration. This was a significant blow to Trump’s young presidency. House speaker, Paul Ryan admitted grimly, “We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

Travel Ban

Trump aggressively tried to ban nationals who belonged to seven countries which were predominantly Muslim populated nations, in order to prevent the excessive inflow of refugees and immigrants, and avoid terrorism. This controversial, discriminatory order however, faced a considerable backlash, where several people turned out in huge numbers at airports across the United states, protesting against Trump’s decision. In addition, a federal judge blocked a part of the order. Trump of course, insisted on the importance of the order, “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe,” he conveyed in a statement. In the midst of this, he fired Attorney General Sally Yates who had refused to defend his travel ban. The administration tried the renew the travel ban, but it was blocked by the court once again.

Tax Reforms

In April 2017, Trump introduced an outline of a tax reform, which will considerably slash the tax rates and largely benefit the wealthy businessmen. The administration announced it to be “one of the biggest tax cuts in American history”, where the corporate tax was brought down from 35 per cent to 15 per cent. In addition, individual tax rates were also reduced. At a conference held by the White House, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Director Gary Cohen conveyed that this reform would work wonders for the American economy by helping businesses grow and provide greater job opportunities for the citizens.

The Notorious Wall

Trump’s campaign gained significant prominence when he announced that he will build a wall along the United States border that would bar Mexicans from illegally entering the country. At that time, he had declared that he would make the Mexicans fund the construction of that wall. Since the time Trump has been sworn in as President however, building a wall has seemed to have taken a backseat. However, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway released a statement saying, “Building that wall and having it funded remains an important priority to [Trump]…We also know that that can happen later this year and into next year.” Whether a wall will be built or not, one is still not too certain.

America First Foreign Policy

Within the first eight minutes of Trump’s Inaugural Address came the words: “America first” – it would go on to redefine American’s relationship with the world. Moments after the inauguration, the new policy was published on the official White House website that read: “The Trump Administration is committed to a foreign policy focused on American interests and American national security.” Global trade forms a strong part of this policy, which the administration underlines, must benefit the American worker. It also underscored its pursuit to bring back American jobs which had gone overseas. “With tough and fair agreements, international trade can be used to grow our economy, return millions of jobs to America’s shores, and revitalize our nation’s suffering communities. ” Ultimately, Trump administration’s foreign policy is to give priority to America’s interest and security.

The Resignation of Michael Flynn

Trump had appointed Michael Flynn as a national security advisor. Within 23 days of his appointment however, Flynn announced his resignation, following the controversy surrounding his telephonic conversation with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I Kislyak. It is believe that Flynn was not being forthright in sharing the entire information that was discussed over the phone with Kislyak regarding America’s sanctions against Russia. In his resignation letter, Flynn stated, “Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the vice-President elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.”

Trump’s untoward behaviour with world leaders

Since his swearing-in, Trump has had vitriolic and confrontational conversations with certain world leaders. For instance, he badgered the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turbull over the phone on the refugee agreement calling it the “worst deal ever”, and within 25-minutes of the conversation, abruptly ended the phone call, calling it the “worst call by far”. In March, during their first meeting, Trump refused to shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He recently picked a trade fight with Canada, calling it a country that is “very rough” on it’s neighbour. In the same breath, he said that he would lay stronger restrictions on the US dairy products. At the same time, Trump has been considerably supportive of far-right French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, and has been conveying his support of her on Twitter.

