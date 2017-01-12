Trump power: Five reasons why US should be scared of what’s coming

US President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) US President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

In his first news conference since winning the 2016 presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday ominously reiterated to achieve what he had promised during the election campaign last year. Everything he said during the campaign, especially repealing Obamacare, is coming true. With a poker-face and brash attitude, Trump blithely took on questions from the media, offering succinct answers to some. To others, especially CNN, he got into a shouting match with their reporter and refused to allow him a question. Pointed his finger at him, he said, “Not you. Your organisation is terrible.”

Here are five scary things he is actually going to do

Repeal Obama care

Right from the beginning of his election campaign he had rallied against Obamacare. Today, Trump did not mince his words when he termed Obamacare as a ‘total and complete disaster’ at the press conference. He said as soon as his health secretary is approved, they will file a plan on healthcare to repeal and replace Obamacare, adding that they are going to introduce a healthcare that is far better and less expensive. Slamming the Democrats, he said Obamacare is their problem. “We’re going to take it off the shelves. It would be easier to let Obamacare implode in 2017,” he added.

Build wall with Mexico to stop illegal migrants

During campaigning last year, Trump had stridently said he would build an ‘impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful wall’ between the US and Mexico. It seems he just might. He said today that his administration will soon build a massive border wall with Mexico to keep out illegal migrants. He also said the cost of construction will have to be borne by Mexico, either by tax or payment. “I don’t feel like waiting a year or a year and a half to start building. Mexico in some form, in their many different forms, will reimburse us,” he said. “They will reimburse us for the cost of the wall. That will happen. Whether it’s a tax or if it’s a payment. Probably less likely that it’s a payment. But it will happen,” added Trump.

Closer ties with Russia?

Trump may not have been consistent on many issues from his election campaigning last year. But not when it comes to Russia. Even as he vehemently denounced as disgraceful the claims he had been caught in a compromising position in Russia, he said he hoped for a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It’s all fake news, it’s phony stuff, it didn’t happen,” Trump said. But he clearly defended his aim of better ties with Moscow when he said, “If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability.”

Huge border tax for companies moving out of US

He had said it before, and he said it again today that if US companies move their businesses overseas there will be retribution for such companies in form of heavy taxes. Rightly so, the president-elect today said that companies that want to move plants out of the US are going to pay a ‘very large’ border tax. “Companies can move from state to state as long as it is within the US. There will be a major border tax on companies leaving the US and getting away with murder.”

He also reiterated his pledge “the greatest jobs producer that God created.”

Supreme Court

Now that he is going to be the president of the United States in a few days time, the first place which will have an immediate impact will be the Supreme Court. His choices will essentially shape the country’s laws for a generation and more. The ramifications on the apex court could be enormous given that it could eventually lead to reversal of major cases, such as on abortion and gay marriage. In today’s conference, he said his team has met with numerous candidates to fill the longstanding U.S. Supreme Court vacancy and promised a decision on a nominee within about two weeks of taking office on January 20.

The president-elect, however, did not mention any potential candidates by name or by state. But he did say, “We’ve met with numerous candidates. They were outstanding in every case.” He had, during the news conference, clearly indicated the importance of this decision. He said, “It will be a decision which I very strongly believe in. I think it’s one of the reasons I got elected,” said Trump.

