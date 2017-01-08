Crazy Sumit, this time you haven’t pranked your mom to get away with an apology

Sumit goes around calling himself a YouTuber, a good enough reason for him to not have a clue about what is happening in the real world. (Source: YouTube screen grab) Sumit goes around calling himself a YouTuber, a good enough reason for him to not have a clue about what is happening in the real world. (Source: YouTube screen grab)

Sumit is crazy. He goes around sleeping with people who are lying tired on city parks, he snatches mobile phones of women walking down the streets, he pranks even his mother and that too within the safe confines of her house. All for a few shares and views on his YouTube channel. But this time Sumit has reached the summit of his craziness.

His latest prank, of kissing unsuspecting girls in public, obnoxious as it is, couldn’t have come at a worse time, when India is outraged by what happened in Bengaluru on New Year’s night. Sumit goes around calling himself a YouTuber, a good enough reason for him to not have a clue about what is happening in the real world. But I doubt this is the truth. Knowing that this is a hot topic, he might well have optimised his next video so that he gets maximum views and shares. Afterall that is the dope he thrives on.

There is a new cult of such youngsters across the globe who think YouTube is easy money. Pranks are an easy way of making viral content as all of us will love watching it as long as we are not the receiving end. Many of these videos are pushing the limits of legality, for in some of these countries at least privacy is something that cannot be taken for granted. There is also the fact that these videos end up humiliating the victims, that too on the largest video platform in the world.

In one of his videos, Sumit apologises after making a fool of his own mother, sadly a repeat victim of his shenanigans. He tells her it was just a prank. That excuse might not work with the police who are investigating what happened with his latest video, apparently shot in Delhi’s central Connaught Place. While the video is no longer available online, it should not take the police long to identify the victims, especially since this has become big news. The victims should come out and register their complaint, if they have not done so already. Sumit’s only defence could be saying that the entire gig was choreographed and just a show. But then the police have an opportunity to take strict action to ensure that such acts are not staged in future, especially at the expense of others and certainly not for some young kid to increase his subscriber base on YouTube.

We will need to see how this story ends, but it seems Sumit’s mom had a good idea about the direction her son was headed much before. In one of the pranks he plays on her, she is heard saying: “Tuh galat kaam kar raha hai…” Only if he had listened to her then.

