Congress to piggyback on Akhilesh Yadav’s SP in Uttar Pradesh polls; Grand Alliance on the cards?

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at his official residence in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at his official residence in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s victory over his father and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav for the party’s name and its cycle symbol has allowed him to formally start the process of alliance formation. On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, announced that an alliance will be formed with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

It is only on Monday that the picture became clear as to who will take SP ahead and it appears Congress’ tactic of wait and watch served them well. They seemed to have negotiated with Akhilesh camp behind the scenes, laying ground for a formal announcement after Akhilesh was given command of the party by the Election Commission.

Akhilesh Yadav has emerged an even stronger leader from this whole episode and clearly he is a stronger force going into this election than what he would have been had these events not takenm place. Akhilesh himself stated that he will formally announce the alliance in 1-2 days’ time. In the larger picture of national politics, Akhilesh is one of the rare cases where a scion of a political family came out of the shadows of his parent to take control of the party.

The Congress would aim to piggyback on a stronger player to come in government to start their bid for for a long-term resurgence. This episode also clears the ground for Akhilesh to implement his poll and alliance strategy. If rumours in party circles are to be believed, the formation of a grand alliance may be on the cards with SP as the stronger party amongst them.

Though Akhilesh has come out as a strong contender in the elections, he seems to have realised that he may not be able to win a majority this time on his own. He will need to stitch together an alliance to avoid a hung assembly. What this episode has done is allowed other potential allies to breathe a sigh of relief and have clarity on who to negotiate with. It has also been reported that Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal may also join hands with the SP.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd