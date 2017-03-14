Congress is screaming for change but is Rahul Gandhi listening? If not, why not?

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

In December 8, 2013, soon after the Congress lost four key states in assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi promised a transformation of the organisation in ways beyond imagination. His plan evidently did not take off. Today, four years later, and three days after the party’s rout in Uttar Pradesh, he said it is a fact that the Congress needs to make structural and organizational changes. But nothing has changed in the last four years in the Congress – leaders continue to ask for a major surgery in post-election analysis, emphasise the need for strong regional leaders, better messaging etc., etc., while dispirited party men wonder if anything will ever change in the Congress.

WATCH VIDEO |“We Had A Little Down In UP”, Says Rahul Gandhi

“As far as the Congress party is concerned, we do need to make structural and organizational changes. That is a fact,” Rahul said, breaking his silence and making his first public appearance after the rout in Uttar Pradesh. But `when’ is the million dollar question.

As the grand old party gropes in the dark to find ways to reconnect with a changing electorate, one thing it clear – it needs to find a new narrative rather than merely beating around the bush and talking about changing faces and structures, if it wants to put up even the semblance of a fight against the BJP in 2019. Some, like veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar believe the Congress on its own does not stand a chance against the Modi machine.

Before the 2019 elections, several major states will go for elections. And in most of these states, the Congress will be locked in a direct battle against the BJP, be it in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Karnataka. Has it even begun thinking about Gujarat which goes to polls this year end? What is the big idea that it has for the people of these states?

It is a fact that strong regional leadership makes a difference as was evident in Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Even in Uttarakhand, it had a face in Harish Rawat although he was alone. And he wanted it that way, having nudged out most of the top leaders into the willing hands of the BJP. He ensured there was no challenger to him left in the Congress and they ensured there is no Congress left.

Some party leaders feel the Rahul will have to act fast. He should identify strong, credible faces to lead the campaign in the assembly poll- bound states, restructure the AICC and state units –they believe the party will then be fighting fit. Many others, however, believe these are mere band aids. The wound is far too deeper.

The real problem is that the Congress has not given a new “story” or “narrative” to the people post 2014 with which the people can identify. It often tells people why they should not vote for the BJP but has it has not told and or convinced the electorate as to why they should vote for the Congress. Leaders like Aiyar believe the Congress cannot take on the BJP alone in 2019 and argue it should strive to put together an “inclusive alliance” if it wants to defeat the BJP and “retrieve” the idea of India. Aiyar calls the Uttar Pradesh mandate the “first victory of the concept of Hindu India after V D Savarkar put it forward in 1925.”

He said the BJP could not find even one Muslim candidate from a population of 40 million Muslims to field in UP which meant that all non-Muslim castes and communities were sought to be brought together and wrapped in the flag of Hindu nationalism. “It is a huge challenge. And given this, as an inclusive political party that what we are, then we need to have an inclusive alliance…. So we should work…we should take the example of Bihar where we had a mahagadbandhan and UP where we had a gadbandhan since the BSP was not there and conclude that it is necessary to work towards a mahagadbandhan against the BJP in the elections of 2019 — not to run away from this election as Omar Abdullah seems to be advocating,” Aiyar told The Indian Express.

“What is your objective? To become Prime Minister or to retrieve the idea of India,“ he said. “If we say that we will take on the BJP singlehandedly, then I think that approach is doomed. But it is for the Indian National Congress to decide whether as a matter of strategy it wants to create an all inclusive coalition to battle.’

Leaders like M Veerappa Moily, on the other hand, believe decentralisation of power is key. “We have hundreds of Amit Shahs in our party. But they have to be empowered and put to use….They are capable of handling the responsibilities,” he told The Indian Express. So the high command system too needs to change, he said “structural change will have to take place…time to time it has to respond to the time and challenges.”

Amid the cacophony, the advice, is one question is: Is Rahul listening? And what is he waiting for?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now