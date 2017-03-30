Comments on journalist’s attire by Bombay High Court judge distasteful

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court was witness to the humiliation of a journalist recently. The offence: Dressing up in jeans and a t-shirt to a courtroom. It would seem an aberration but the fact is the rebuke directed towards the journalist was based on the argument of propriety and whether it was according to “Bombay culture.”

The journalist was rebuked by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur who was hearing a petition on doctors’ strike. The judge pointed at the journalist of a national newspaper and demanded to know “How can journalists come to court wearing jeans and T-shirt?” Mumbai civic body counsel SS Pakale was asked by Justice Chellur whether there was a dress code for journalists to which he gave a negative reply, but on the question whether the way of dressing was appreciated he replied with a no.

Judiciary is one of the highly regarded institutions in India and judges command massive trust and respect. For some years, the Indian judicial system has commendably been progressive on a host of contentious/taboo issues.

Dress code set in courts for lawyers, judges and other staff makes sense, and there is a written code owing to their place of work and nature of profession. Courtrooms are not a place of work for litigants, visitors and even for journalists. Even a beat reporter visits court for a story. Setting dress codes for journalists is the prerogative of their employers.

The issue is not alien to Bombay High Court. In December, 2011 the court had imposed a dress code for people entering the court premises. The instructions to the security guards were “only allow litigants wearing modest dresses and in sober colours”. The country rages up in fury each time some right-wing or conservatives come out and attack individuals for embracing western culture. One cannot and must not ignore it if such statements come from the members of the judiciary.

