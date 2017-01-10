BSF must focus on issues raised by Tej Bahadur Yadav, not his troubled past

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur has alleged corruption by officers. BSF jawan Tej Bahadur has alleged corruption by officers.

The shocking videos of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav alleging corruption by senior officers and showing sub-standard food being served to the soldiers have triggered sharp reactions from across the country. As appealed by Yadav in the video, not just media paid heed to his concerns and did extensive coverage of the issues raised by him but also the government initiated probe into the matter. Though Yadav became a national hero on social media for making shocking revelation of the hardship jawans go through, the BSF instead took offence to his claims and started victimising him by placing his old records in public, something that he anticipated in the video.

According to BSF, Yadav is a repeated offender who had in the past indulged in indisciplinary actions and was also court martialed in 2010 for indiscipline and aiming a gun at a senior officer. Dismissing the allegations of corruption levied by Yadav, the BSF also maintained that food being served to the jawans are of good quality and they might not taste good in winters as they are tinned and dry. Well, it seems that the senior BSF officer who has dismissed Yadav’s charges has not seen the videos shared by him. The videos clearly show the burnt chapati and the inedible daal that Yadav and other jawans were being served. Forget jawans. Can anyone willingly eat the food items shown in Yadav’s video. Well the general reaction is no.

The BSF may be right in criticisng Yadav for his shoddy track record, but their timing appears inappropriate. One can imagine the pain and the jawans go through while guarding our border in chilling conditions. And the least they can expect is a good meal after long hours of hard duty, which is not being provided to them. And that is appalling.

What Yadav did will be considered gross insubordination by any establishment, Armed forces in particular. But should a jawan always ponder about his past before raising his voice against injustice. Well as an individual, Yadav was well within his rights to flag what’s wrong. And what he did may have irked his superior but at least exposed their ‘corrupt’ activity and raised a debate over the functioning of the Armed forces.

Welfare of our soldiers guarding the borders should be absolute priority of the government. And it must protect their right to speak against what is wrong. The government has ordered action into Yadav’s allegations. But strong action must also be taken against his superiors too who are making public his troubled past to divert the attention from the core issue.

