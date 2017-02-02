Boy bleeds to death in Karnataka: Our indifference is appalling

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when Anwar Ali was cycling to the market where he worked, police said on Thursday. (Source: Youtube/Public TV) The incident happened on Wednesday morning when Anwar Ali was cycling to the market where he worked, police said on Thursday. (Source: Youtube/Public TV)

An 18-year-old boy bled to death on a Karnataka road on Thursday. There were many around who could help, but they were absolutely indifferent. Instead they pulled out their phones to shoot videos. As though documenting life dissipating from the body of a mangled boy seemed like a scene worth capturing.

There is a certain kind of heroism in our country that should be kept intact. If a man or a woman is seen collapsed on the ground, bleeding profusely, our immediate reaction should be to call for help. The next, and the most humane step would be to do whatever possible in our capacity to alleviate the pain for the individual who is suffering. In India, unfortunately, the victims of hit-and-run cases (such as the incident that occurred today) are rarely the recipient of that basic humanity that is owed to them.

The apathy isn’t an anomaly. A few days ago, Mahesh Kumar, a police inspector in Mysore was a victim of a road accident. He lay on the road near Alanahalli on the Mysuru-T Narasipura road, while people who surrounded him, did not to rush him to the hospital, but took photographs of the dying man instead. Eventually, Kumar too succumbed to injuries.

One cannot negate the fact that there have been similar instances in the past where individuals have been run over by vehicles on the street and passersby have found it difficult to offer help. To a certain degree, the apparent lack of compassion could be considered as reluctance, attributed to the fear of registering a hit-and-run patient at a hospital. For it may follow a prolonged police interrogation bordering on intimidation. Those who’d wish to help a victim might be fearful of being falsely accused and being dragged into the spiraling, murky court proceedings India is notorious for. Even though the Supreme Court has stepped in and clarified that those helping road accident victims will not be harrassed, this fear of being implicated is understandable to a certain extent. Should that come in the way of us working towards helping someone? No.

However, this disconcerting pattern of visually capturing a victim struggling helplessly on the streets is a new and uncomfortable phenomenon. It borders on sadism – as though there is some absurd pleasure to be derived from the incident. It’s similar to the idea of filming Dalits being mercilessly flogged (http://bit.ly/2kVwazw) or women being raped (http://bit.ly/2kvYqHX).

It makes one question how warped we are as a people in our thinking, and in terms of treating others with basic respect and dignity.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd