BJP moved to tackle tricky Goa and Manipur first, think of assured UP, Uttarakhand later

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Five states went to polls over the last two months in the country–Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The mandates were overwhelming in some and tricky in others. Looking at the way the swearing in ceremonies have proceeded in states like Goa and Manipur and now the one scheduled for Uttarakhand, it gives an indication that the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to be done with the states with a tricky mandate first and then approach the states with absolute majority.

Goa and Manipur were two states where Congress emerged as the single largest party and public mandate only indicated that it would be the party to form government. But quick action on the part of BJP meant that the lost states were also won with a bit of quick and clever thinking.

But it seems that the party put so much emphasis on those states that it has been leisurely when it comes to states that it won comfortably. There is no need to be secretive about who will be crowned the CM in these states but mystery still shrouds the current developments.

It was announced on Thursday that the next chief minister of Uttarakhand will be sworn in on Saturday at 3 pm. The BJP won 51 seats out of 70. It was a clear mandate. The date of swearing in is announced but the picture is still shrouded. The case is similar in Uttar Pradesh. Most observers expected a win for the BJP in the state but the margin of victory was surprising to all. The party won 312 seats out of a total 403 on offer in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The question doing the rounds for months still stands–who will be the CM of Uttar Pradesh. It seems the party will move on a leisurely pace now that the tricky states are under its belt.

