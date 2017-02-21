Attack on Malayalam actress: media didn’t cover up privacy, sought sensationalism in coverage

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

We have a problem with rape reporting – and it broadly applies to the coverage of gender-based harassment and violence.

On February 17, a Malayali actress was allegedly abducted and molested by her former driver and his goons in a planned plot. The News Minute reported that Kairali TV, a CPI (M) affiliated Malayalam news channel, not only aired the ‘details’ of the ‘rape’ but even insinuated a relationship between the molested actor and the alleged main attacker, which rightfully drew outrage.

In a Facebook post addressed to the channel’s MD John Brittas, actress Rima Kallingal wrote: “When a human being is going through the biggest horror of her life you had time and nerve to find sensational stories for your air time?”

Malayalam superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, too took to Facebook to say that media “reported, misreported and sensationalised” this particular news in its drive for TRP and clickbaits. The channel immediately issued an apology for its coverage.

Sexual violence remains a double whammy for the survivors — not only must they deal with the horror but also face the unjust prejudices and ostracism of the society. Thus, whether and when to reveal their identity is a choice they must make on their own terms. Yet, cases of mishandling of sensitive information and claims come up time and again and raise bigger questions of how reports of violence against women are handled by various media outlets.

Last December, a Mumbai based 25-year old physiotherapist was found gruesomely murdered and sodomised in her apartment, which shocked the whole country. Several prominent publications reporting on the incident had no qualms about publishing her Facebook photo alongwith. Further, the name of Kerala’s Nirbhaya, the Dalit law student who was raped and murdered in April 2016 was splashed all over the news.

The Press Council of Indian Journalist Conduct Norms clearly state: “While reporting crime involving rape, abduction or kidnap of women/females or sexual assault on children, or raising doubts and questions touching the chastity, personal character and privacy of women, the names, photographs of the victims or other particulars leading to their identity shall not be published”. Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code makes disclosure of the identity of a rape victim punishable. Yet, there are too many incidents like the above where norms get flouted and ethics disregarded. Sometimes the survivor’s name is initially revealed in confusion over the nature of the crime and later their retraction is ignored.

A thorough disregard of victims’ right to privacy was displayed in the ample coverage of the ghoulish rape of the mother and her 14-year-old daughter in Bulandshahr on July 9, 2016. The family’s home was besieged by reporters, with members being pestered to answer questions that were often unnecessary and leading. Empathy and concern for the privacy of traumatised rape survivors and their family was blatantly sidelined in the hunger for sensational quotes and sound bytes on the big story. NDTV quoted the mother in August as saying, “I don’t know how we can face our neighbours and friends … The media is at our doorstep, people know what happened”. An Indian Express report from the same time quoted the father who said, “With the presence of so many people – the media, the politicians —- everyone knows what happened. What will we do now?” The family was evidently uncomfortable with the relentless, excessive probing and frightened of the stigma that would follow. They wanted to be left alone.

On July 9, 2012, a reporter of the Guwahati-based NewsLive channel practised pure voyeuristic journalism by filming the mob molestation of a teenage girl, which was later uploaded on Youtube and telecast on the channel. Not only did it reveal the victim’s face, but also generated country-wide astoundment that the reporter had opted to record the molestation instead of trying to help the person being victimized. Humanity was blunted by a desire for clicks and eyeballs. Even in the outrage that followed, many television debates questioning NewsLive’s ethics did not refrain from replaying the video – thus employing the original folly for some self benefit.

As senior journalist, Shuma Raha, points out in her Hoot article, the two incidents above displayed the chutzpah of media entities in exploiting situations where the survivors were clearly helpless. And had it been a more powerful entity, they wouldn’t have dared to toe the line.

When 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar was murdered in 2008 along with the domestic help Hemraj, several channels did not hesitate in lapping up and ‘reporting’ the notorious insinuations of the Noida police who had raised questions on Aarushi’s character. Such ‘juicy’, besmirching claims purely cater to morbid curiosity and sensationalism. They encourage victim shaming by the society by cueing in the pathetic, regressive narrative of ‘she got it because somewhere she asked for it and somehow deserved it’. This refrain about “loose character” is repeatedly surfaces in story angles, manifesting in reports about different forms of violence — from mob molestation to acid attack.

Of course, the business and duty of media is to extract and disseminate the maximum possible information, with analysis. The ethics is knowing when to hold back and how to perform damage-control. In rape and sexual assault cases, that should be done by prioritising survivors in lieu of sensationalism and following the prescribed guidelines strictly.

Lessons can be learnt from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack coverage when several channels live coverage unwittingly but critically abetted militants and their Pakistan-based masterminds, while severely compromising the offensives of the National Guard. Reportage in violence against women, as Raha suggests in her article, also calls for self-censorship, based on integrity, ethics and respect for survivors. Focus must be on greater sensitivity in place of salacious and sensational reporting.

