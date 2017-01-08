At Pravasi Diwas, PM Modi seeks to deepen engagement with NRIs

(Source: ANI_news/Twitter) (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity is not restricted to the Indian borders and cuts across borders to much of the 30 million Indian diaspora. He enjoys celebrity status in the diaspora community and it is fitting that the contributions of these Indians is recognised by the PM as well. One of the major points the PM highlighted in his address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas celebrations on Sunday, is reducing brain drain.

At the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas which was inaugurated in Bengaluru, a first for the Karnataka capital, PM Modi highlighted the massive contributions of the diaspora community to India and its economy.

He highlighted that Indian diaspora contributes around $69 billion a year in the form of remittances to India and hence the key role it plays in India’s development, even when it stays far from India’s shores.

There is nothing wrong if an individual sees an opportunity and seeks to grab it abroad. To a great extent, it is also the country’s loss if a capable Indian leaves for shores abroad to find a successful life with the skills he has attained here. But the contributions of the diaspora to Indian has been regular. It is time for India to acknowledge their work to promote India’s intellectual prowess and soft powers on the global stage.

The government’s approach to the issue of brain drain has been pragmatic. Instead of creating hurdles for people seeking to study or get work abroad and settle there, it has proposed skill development plans for Indians seeking work abroad and the diaspora as flag bearers of Indian culture, values and ethos. The Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana is one such skill development plan announced by the PM. It seems the PM sees it as an opportunity for the diaspora to engage with India on a more personal and increased level.