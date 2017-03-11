Manipur results brighten BJP’s chances in 2019

If the BJP pulls through as the smaller parties are likely to lend support to the new kid on the block, then Ibobi Singh’s run as the undisputed Chief Minister of Manipur will come to an end. (Representational image/BJP logo) If the BJP pulls through as the smaller parties are likely to lend support to the new kid on the block, then Ibobi Singh’s run as the undisputed Chief Minister of Manipur will come to an end. (Representational image/BJP logo)

Congress has emerged as the single largest party in Manipur with 28 seats. But it is the BJP which has stolen the show in Manipur elections this year, securing a comfortable second position with 21 seats in the 60-member state assembly. With anti-incumbency high in the state, this is Ibobi Singh’s third term and fourth election as CM candidate.

Over the past few years Manipur has been riddled with conflict, protests, curfews, communal tension and economic blockade. The indefinite blockade which began in November last year, continues, taking the blockade and the unavailability of many essential commodities in Imphal valley to 100 days.

In November last year, in what was considered a strategic political masterstroke, the wily Chief Minister declared the formation of seven new districts – alienating the Nagas completely in an attempt to reconcile the Meitei votes in the valley and the Kuki tribal votes which had protested against three bills which the Ibobi government had brought in. But this has not worked – both the Meiteis of the valley, and the tribes of Churachandpur – the Kukis, Paiteis, Hmars etc – have largely voted for the BJP. Strangely enough, the Congress has captured six seats in the hill districts of Manipur.

So if the Congress does form the government, it will have to deal with an extremely strong opposition backed by the Centre. If the BJP pulls through as the smaller parties are likely to lend support to the new kid on the block, then Ibobi Singh’s run as the undisputed Chief Minister of Manipur will come to an end. In either scenario, it’s good news for the BJP for the upcoming general elections in 2019.