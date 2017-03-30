Are we looking at a ‘hot summer’ of violence in Kashmir as militancy and public protests increase?

Kashmiri protester throws rocks at Indian security forces in Chadoora town, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Srinagar, on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters) Kashmiri protester throws rocks at Indian security forces in Chadoora town, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Srinagar, on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

Kashmir is once again on the boil with the killing of three youths in central Kashmir’s Chadoora village whereon Tuesday, security forces fired on protesters who were trying to help a militant holed up inside a house. The militant who was carrying one pistol, was killed after a seven hour long encounter; however, in the shoot out, three youths were also killed by security forces which sparked protests across the Valley.

From the past one month, there has been a surge in the number of encounters, especially in south Kashmir where many local youths have joined the militant ranks after the killing of Hizbul Mujahedeen commander, Burhan Wani last July. As per the official figures more than 90 youths have turned to militancy in the Valley after the killing of Wani. The majority of them are in south Kashmir’s four districts. Thirty militants, mostly locals and seven security forces personnel have been killed in different encounters. Also seven civilians were killed when forces opened fire on protesters near encounter sites as they tried to rescue the trapped militants by throwing stones and rocks at the police and CRPF personnel.

These incidents suggest a ‘’hot summer’’ in the coming months, especially when the snow melts along the Line of Control (LoC). Currently, all ridges and mountain passes are closed due to heavy snow, making it difficult for fresh infiltration from across the LoC. However, in the coming months the possibility of infiltration can’t be ruled out and that will further complicate the situation in the Valley. If security officials are to be believed, currently more than 250-300 militants are active in Kashmir and the majority of them are active in southern parts of the Valley.

What has complicated the situation are the civilian killings especially near encounter sites, which has further alienated people in Kashmir. There is no end to the protests near the encounter sites where people try to break the cordon to provide safe passage to militants. The situation has worsened after Army chief, Bipin Rawat’s statement that protesters will be treated as anti-nationals. The Army chief’s warning instead of frightening protesters has had the opposite effect as crowds have swelled near encounter sites. This has created a big headache for the security forces. If the number of militants continues to increase, there will be more encounters and protests around encounter sites with the possibility of more civilian deaths.

The main challenge before the security forces will how to avoid civililan casualties as this could snowball into a major unrest or a situation similar to 2008, 2010 and 2016 that left th4e entire Valley paralyzed.

