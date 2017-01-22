Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Gandhis may leave Congress miffed

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav released SP’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state on Sunday. However, during his criticism of the state’s poor education system and crumbling infrastructure in many parts, Akhilesh playfully took a jibe at Congress’ first family. It remains to be seen how this affects the relationship between the parties.

Speaking about one of his visits to a primary school in Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said children took him for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Going as Congress’ hold is strong in Rae Bareli, the words seem to indicate that Sonia Gandhi’s constituency has not seen much development on the education front and more focus has been on publicising the image of her son.

His comments came at a time when people were expecting Akhilesh would make a formal announcement of a poll alliance between both the parties. It could’ve been warded off as an honest mistake of the students. However, the mention of the incident at a poll rally on this crucial juncture for both the parties seemed surprising. Also, it should be a matter of concenr for Akhilesh that children in the state he has led for five years don’t recognise him.

Reports even suggest that Congress’ election crusader Priyanka Vadra had stepped in to allay the disagreement between the parties on seat sharing with the Gandhi family being actively involved in stitching up the alliance.

Reports coming out of both parties suggested both had agreed on seat sharing where SP would fight on 298 seats and the Congress on 105. This all but clears any chances of a grand alliance in the state as well.

Congress and the Gandhis may be peeved at the comments that indicate the poor education system in Sonia Gandhi’s constituency. Since it seems both parties are partners in the polls, it would seem prudent that such statements are ignored which may create hints of superiority among one camp projecting the alliance as incoherent.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd