Akhilesh may rebel after Mulayam’s rebuttal on ticket distribution

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav seems to have rejected the grand plan of his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming UP Assembly elections. The simmering discontent and infighting have once again come to the fore with ticket distribution and alliance formation for the elections. The fallout between the father and the son gives strong hints of Akhilesh releasing another list of candidates, which in effect will be seen as a rebellion against Mulayam.

Mulayam Singh has reasserted that he is still the “boss” when it comes to choosing candidates in the elections and making the core election strategy. It was being discussed in party circles that Akhilesh was open to forming a three-way alliance with Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal. But Mulayam seems to have moved in to field candidates in to scrap those developments. Since then, the candidates fielded in Shivpal’s list include those for constituencies that the Congress wanted to contest, effectively minimising chances of an alliance going into the election.

Mulayam has appeared to have given more heed to the decisions of younger brother and SP state president Shivpal Yadav on the decisions for the party’s functioning. Shivpal has seemingly toed the party line while Akhilesh has acted, or at least he has been painted as acting, like a rebel. That is also one of his ‘qualities’ that possibly appeal to party members and have helped him command a strong following within the party. He also has a strong following of at least 80-90 elected legislators who answer his call for discussions on election strategy, even if it irks Mulayam or Shivpal.

Mulayam seems to be uneasy with the fast transition to the new generation within the SP and the prospect of Akhilesh leading the party. The power tussle between Shivpal and Akhilesh has transgressed into the UP government challenging Akhilesh’s effective authority as CM and snowballed into a massive family feud that hit the family’s image. Mulayam has tried to act as the peacemaker on several counts but it seems he has decided to put his foot down at this crucial juncture.

Even if Akhilesh submits a parallel list of candidates, until it gets the nod from Mulayam there is no chance of those candidates fighting under the SP banner. His loyalists may actually contest as rebels as most of his known loyalists have been kept out of Shivpal’s list. If Mulayam insists that elected MLAs will choose the CM, he will need as many elected MLAs, even if they are independent to vote for him.

Shivpal Yadav recently submitted a list of candidates for the upcoming elections while the UP CM was away on election campaign. Akhilesh submitted his own list of candidates, apparently frustrated with the fact that he was not consulted or taken into confidence before deciding on the election army for the SP. Also, Shivpal is the de facto authority for ticket distribution for the state elections but several of Akhilesh’s loyalists including many first-time MLAs were excluded from the list.

