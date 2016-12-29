After 2016 win, Mamata Banerjee stares at a tough 2017

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing during celebration of the Bangladesh Victory day in Kolkata on Thursday (PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing during celebration of the Bangladesh Victory day in Kolkata on Thursday (PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra)

It has been a momentous year for the second-time West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. From winning the 2016 Assembly election to making a pitch for national politics, Banerjee has defeated her opponents, expanded her electoral base, become a national party and is now, as many Trinamool insiders think, working towards making a serious bid for the top post of the country – the Prime Ministership.

Over the past six months, the West Bengal Chief Minister has emerged as the most vocal, unpredictable and active opponent not just to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation policy, but to the Prime Minister himself, and his party.

In May this year, Banerjee single-handedly went on to capture two-thirds majority in the state elections – an unprecedented 211 seats out of a total 294 in the West Bengal Assembly. And against all odds. In what was considered an unholy alliance, old time rivals in West Bengal, the CPI(M) and the Congress came together to form the “Jote” or as they called it “the People’s alliance”. The Jote comprised was an understanding of electoral seat sharing — the CPI(M) would take a back seat in areas where the Congress held sway and would abstain in fielding a candidate so as to not split the opposition vote and vice versa.

Candidates and leaders of both parties campaigned for each other. In a rally at Park Circus, one of West Bengal’s biggest rallies in the last election, Rahul Gandhi took the stage with Budhadeb Bhattacharya in an obvious show of partnership and bonhomie. The combined forces of Bengal’s two oldest and most experienced parties seem to form an obstacle insurmountable for Banerjee who was also battling incumbency. She became increasingly nervous as was apparent in her many campaign appearances where she projected herself as the victim in the face of the combined opposition.

Pitched against her, and in support of the opposition, was Bengal’s biggest media house and moghul – the Ananda Bazaar Group – which put its full weight behind the Jote campaign. As the odds mounted against her, the Narada sting operation tapes were released with barely weeks left for the elections. The sting operation tapes showed Banerjee’s closest aides and the Trinamool’s senior most leadership including ministers and parliamentarians, accepting wads of cash in exchange for favours.

At first, Banerjee ignored the expose calling it a “political conspiracy”. But as the pressure from the opposition mounted, and voter disillusionment started becoming apparent, a panic-stricken Banerjee decided to take matters into her own hands. Over the coming weeks, Banerjee ran a one-woman campaign. Two helicopters were booked. One for herself, and one to be shared by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and right-hand man Mukul Roy – both members of Parliament. Banerjee then proceeded to cover the length and breadth of the state – by herself, leaving no corner untouched and no electoral base neglected. The election was no longer about a Trinamool mired in allegations of corruption. The election became about a one-woman army – Banerjee and the opponents who were trying to destroy her.

As the election results trickled in, a triumphant and forgiving Banerjee retained the leaders who were implicated in the Narada clips. Five of her leaders caught in the sting — Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Frihad Hakim from Kolkata Port, Subrata Mukherjee from Ballygunge, Sovan Chatterjee from Behala East, and Iqbal Ahmed from Khanakul, had retained their seats and they found place in her cabinet as well.

The Opposition was reduced to a combined 76 seats, out of which the Congress captured 44 seats, emerging as the main opposition. For the first time in the history of Bengal politics, the mighty CPI(M) became a ‘non-player’. With the defeat of the Jote, the leadership of the ABP group changed and Telegraph and Anand Bazar Patrika chief Aveek Sarkar put in his resignation. With its massive numbers, the Trinamool emerged as a force to be reckoned with in parliament as the central leadership wooed the party to pass the GST Bill.

And now completely unfettered by the uncertainty of a second term, or her rivals the CPI(M), Mamata had Trinamool registered as a national party from a regional one with the Election Commission of India. She sent Mukul Roy to Tripura to start wooing voters in the state. Having defeated the CPI(M) in Bengal, she decided to give a viable alternative to the people of Tripura.

But differences had started emerging between the Trinamool and the BJP. While Mamata kept her focus on the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, the BJP inched forward in gaining political traction in the state. While they only won three seats in the Assembly elections, all three in the Darjeeling Hills, the BJP’s vote share had increased. Its newly elected state president, Dilip Ghosh, was an RSS-backed man. Far more belligerent then the erstwhile leadership of the state BJP, Ghosh would over the next couple of months make objectionable comments, many communal. He would attack Banerjee’s Muslim vote base.

Since September, a number of sporadic communal skirmishes, and a few violent communal flare ups have plagued the state. A now worried Banerjee has alleged that the BJP and its right wing allies have been vitiating a communal atmosphere in Bengal and polarising the state as well as the country. She now turned her ire toward the BJP.

And then Prime Minister Modi announced demonetisation. An already incensed Banerjee hit the streets. She was seen standing with people in ATM lines across Kolkata city, taking the TMC anti-demonetisation protests to the streets. She went to Delhi, Bihar to galvanise support for her anti-Modi movement. She emerged as Modi’s most belligerent opponent, a thorn in his skin. She became the fulcrum of the possibility of a third front in the country. And the ambitions of the TMC to reach Delhi, and her party workers to see her as the next Prime Minister grew.

The by-elections held in the state, and in Tripura, soon after November 8 has given Banerjee more reason to crank up her fight against the BJP. A BJP, which so far had no presence whatsoever in the state, suddenly and unexpectedly emerged as an electoral option to Bengal.

The BJP vote share had increased in the bypolls held on November 18, exactly eight days after demonetisation was announced, even in the Muslim-dominated areas of Nandigram. The same was the case in the Tripura bypolls, where the BJP had managed to push past the TMC to emerge as the CPI(M)’s main opposition.

Banerjee has had to, for the time being, abandon her Tripura dreams. With her state burning (the communal tension which flickered to life in September has never abated, the latest being riots in Dhulagarh over a Muslim procession being attacked by a Hindu mob), the second-time Chief Minister will now be looking at not just damage control, but insiders say will be addressing the issue of the BJP-RSS-VHP resurgence in the state.

Despite her achievements in 2016, 2017 will be a trying year for Banerjee. Plagued by debt, her government has been pushing for increased industrial investment in Bengal. But unless Banerjee can contain the communal tensions, and the law and order situation in her state, a developed progressive First World Bangla of Banerjee’s imagination may remain a distant dream.

