14 days into Trump administration: Pat on the back to authoritarianism and blow for human rights

Last couple of weeks have seen a flurry of activity in the White House, with President Trump turning out to be, in the words of American satirist Stephen Colbert, the “Usain Bolt of Executive Orders”. “You gotta give the guy credit. He can really get a lot of stuff undone,” Colbert said on ‘The Late Show’. While some of Trump’s executive actions like the “Global Gag” rule are generally consistent with conservative policies and could be expected from almost any Republican president, there are others which have taken the sword to core American values.

Jennifer Victor on Vox refers to this distinction as the “illiberal variety” (that liberals would no doubt protest) and the more insidious “democracy damaging variety.” It’s the latter set, which goes against the spirit of American constitution, that are particularly concerning – and has potential for a larger global ramifications. Even though it turned out to be temporary, the Trump administration initially barred even visa holders and legal non-citizen US residents with origins from the seven countries targeted by the new President’s immigration ban. This, as Victor pointed out, was not merely a foreign policy reversal but rather an unconstitutional move as the highest American document protects the civil rights of anyone in the US and not just its citizens. The constant and unabashed vilification and denigration of the press – one of the pillars of a free democracy – is another example of an alarming phenomenon which befit a country where political power is seized by power, rather than bestowed by free elections.

As a presidential candidate, Trump frequently said positive things about dictators, especially Vladimir Putin, and his actions upon coming to power have not been at odds with that rhetoric. The emerging “special relationship” between a Trumpian America and Putin’s Russia has instilled the hope of a strongman-friendly Big Brother entity, which has been welcomed by the Heads of State of the Philippines, Egypt and Turkey. Certainly many of them hope for a respite from criticism over their human rights records and authoritarian tendencies, which was abundant under a different America. Among a few other leaders enthusiastic about Trump presidency are the Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Hun Sen — who has ruled his country with an iron fist for three decades, Zimbabwe’s veteran dictator Robert Mugabe and the man known as ‘Europe’s last dictator’ aka Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko.

Rodrigo Duterte, the Filipino hard-liner President, warned the Filipinos in America on Sunday that he would not lift a finger to protect them if they are not allowed to stay in the US legally and got deported. Duterte had referred to President Obama as “son of a whore” over his administration’s criticism for Duterte’s officially sanctioned assassination campaign against ‘drug dealers’, which has resulted in the impunitive killing of scores of innocent people, including children. Leaders like Duterte – whose scorn for human rights is unabashed – openly revel in flouting rules and norms of human conduct.

Egypt’s General Abdel Fateh El Sisi, who has recently struck a warm relationship with President Trump, has been known to make controversial, defensive remarks like ‘western’ human rights values don’t apply in Egypt. His regime has been known for human rights abuses and restraining attacks on the freedom of press. His silence on Trump’s immigrant ban, which was widely perceived as an anti-Muslim act, stood out conspicuously in a series of international denunciations.

Turkey’s Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — who has jailed more journalists last year than any other leader — rejoiced when Trump shouted at CNN’s Jim Acosta in a press conference in January, refusing to give him a question. “Those who carried out that game back then in Turkey have done him wrong again during the news conference,” Erdogan reportedly said after the event. “And Mr. Trump put the reporter of that group in his place.”

Even the country with the world’s largest Muslim population, Indonesia and its neighboring Muslim-majority Malaysia have not spoken out against Trump’s immigrant ban. It is worth remembering that both the countries have semi-authoritarian governments in power who are known for suppressing dissent and who stand to gain from good relations with President Trump.

As the leader of the ‘free world’, US typically set standards and examples of conduct around the world. Foreign Policy highlights that President Trump’s words and actions suggest a radically different approach to civil liberties both in the United States and globally.

Referring to the travel ban, Andrew Khoo, a human rights lawyers based in Kuala Lumpur told Foreign Policy, “A me-first approach about regard to international obligations to human rights, to the rights of refugees, will give justification to countries like Malaysia which have not had a stellar record. It will give credence to our government’s efforts to try to exclude people from our country. If America can do this, so can we.” In a Trump-esque move, Kuwait yesterday announced suspension of visas to the natives of five fellow Muslim countries. The UAE Foreign Minister defended Trump’s immigrant ban.

The fate of refugees looking for asylum presently appears quite dark. Last month, Human Rights Watch released its annual report on threats to human rights around the world. The New York times reported that for the first time in 27 years that HRW has been conducting these surveys, the US was one of the biggest. The credit was attributed to the rise of Donald Trump. The organisation had also criticized the Bush administration in the wake of 9/11 attacks for its use of torture tactics like waterboarding for interrogations. But Kenneth Roth, the executive director of the HRW, said in an interview with the Times that what was happening now was more concerning. “I see Trump treating human rights as a constraint on the will of the majority in a way that Bush never did”, he said.

It has been only 2 weeks of President Trump.

