View From The Right

The woman vote

The editorial in Organiser, ‘The Women Upsurge’, says that the entire discourse following the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh “grossly neglected or undermined the gender dimension of (the) voting pattern”. “It is believed that in Bharat voting is a family affair and by and large, the political affiliation of the head of the family influences the voting pattern of other members,” it says. However, the editorial notes that from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, “there is a visible trend of autonomous voting in this invisible category of [women] voters”. Contending that the “recently held elections” indicate that “women voters in Bharat are showing a distinct and autonomous voting behaviour”, it credits the change to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “his policies”.

It cites the instances of UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand, where women outscored men in terms of voter turnout. Noting that “there were definite issues that shaped the women’s participation,” it says that the “deteriorating law and order situation was the biggest issue in UP which Delhi media tried to underplay”. “The onslaught of goondaism and (the) insensitivity of (the) police force hamper gender security the most,” the editorial says, adding that “for the ‘secular’ parties, the Triple Talaq issue may be a communal one but for the victims of this male-dominated practice, it is an issue of gender justice”. Modi’s focus on this issue “certainly tilted women voting in the BJP’s favour”.

NDTV under scanner

An article in Organiser, ‘NDTV Frauds’, notes details that point to the Delhi High Court ruling against NDTV that “quashed the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal order which stayed the recovery of fine”. Noting that the “shares of NDTV are (now) trading down,” it says that “there is a signal that the government is serious about white collar crimes”. The article underlines the June 2016 penalty order of an assessing officer that “had asked the company to explain the reasons why a penalty of Rs 525 crore should not be imposed on it”. “The assessment order clearly mentions that the assessee (NDTV) created a layer of subsidiaries in foreign countries and channelised the money through these shell entities,” it says. “The then Group CEO of NDTV, K.V.L. Narayan Rao admitted under oath that the sole purpose of creating these companies outside India was to circumvent the restrictions imposed under Indian regulations,” it says.

The article also gives the “modus operandi of the transaction”, explaining the “placement and layering of money outside India”. It gives details of the “four subsidiaries,” and then points out how this money was brought into “India and a cobweb structure was created to escape any scrutiny”. Questioning these “murky deals”, it says, “it is the time when Mr Prannoy Roy should appear and explain the position to his shareholders and viewers”(sic).

Victory of ideology

The editorial in Panchjanya comments on “the meaning” of recent assembly election results. One way to analyse these results is to take note of the losing parties and their internal dissent. However, the second way is to analyse the voter’s mind. While the first perspective would paint a picture of political disintegration, the measure of the people’s vote would help us understand the changing waves of Indian democracy, the editorial explains. “What does the BJP victory imply?” it asks, responding that “this victory is to the BJP’s credit,” confirms the “faith of people in the BJP,” and the “investment of popular ambitions in a political party, the biggest asset of any political party”.

“The BJP has reached this position by holding onto its ideology and expanding its base,” it says, underlining that this has been earned after decades of dedicated work. This victory is not “magic” or “mere sentimentalism”, it is the result of “hard work”. It then contends that the BJP government was “necessary” in Manipur and Goa because “void and lack of alternatives” do not bode well for politics. Claiming that the victory is not of a single person, the editorial says that it is the victory of an ideology, which has no alternative. The results have also conveyed to the media that “it is not proper to become the messenger of political parties”.

Many journalists who were loud on social media damaged the credibility of the media as they had “lots of analysis” but “did not have their feet on the ground”.

Compiled by Ashutosh Bharadwaj

