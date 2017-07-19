Unswachh puddles on holy Amarnath Yatra

It is a pilgrimage on which the Centre and the State spend considerable resources and energy, providing the organsiation, security and other manpower to conduct it year after year. It is a pilgrimage on which the Centre and the State spend considerable resources and energy, providing the organsiation, security and other manpower to conduct it year after year.

The Swachch Bharat Mission is everywhere – at least in terms of advertisements in newspapers, television and cinemas, hoardings, leaflets, stickers and so on. Many have spoken on how all the money sunk into the campaign has changed little on the ground. After 16 hours on the road, going from Jammu to Kashmir for some part of the Amarnath yatra, I learnt this to be true, painfully.

It is a pilgrimage on which the Centre and the State spend considerable resources and energy, providing the organsiation, security and other manpower to conduct it year after year. The pilgrims gather at a Yatri Niwas in Jammu, and are escorted in a convoy over the hilly route to one of two base camps in Kashmir — Pahalgam or Baltal.

Considering that there are about 3,000 pilgrims and 150 vehicles in the convoy that sets out every morning, the entire journey is orchestrated spectacularly well, and finessed over years of practice. Accidents, like the one in which 17 pilgrims were killed when their bus had a flat tyre and slipped down a gorge, are uncommon. The militant attack earlier that killed 12 pilgrims was the first in 17 years.

So it is simply incomprensible why the loo arrangements on this important journey should be so terrible as to be non-existent, especially in 4 S.B (Swachh Bharat era, fourth year).

Public facilities for road travellers, particularly women, are anyway non-existent in India. The years spent on highways looking for stories have revealed this truth to me in painful and horrific ways. And however well four-laned these roads may have got over the decades, that truth has remained constant. So I was prepared for a long haul, which in my book is about eight to nine hours. Women know how to do this, and I am no exception.

We left at 3 a.m from the Jammu Yatri Niwas; I had checked out from my hotel an hour earlier to get into the convoy leaving the Yatri Niwas. There is only one official stop, at Banihal, some kms from Jawahar tunnel that connects Jammu to Kashmir. A number of vehicles appeared to be dropping out of the convoy for bio-breaks in the wild open, and rejoining.

The Banihal stop was at about 10 am. Bus and car doors opened, the passengers tumbled out, and the men all raced to the edge of the road, stood facing the hills in a row, and relieved themselves. According to the official website of the Shri Amarnathi Shrine Board, about 2,16,555 pilgrims had already had darshan by January 18. Let’s assume half this number to be men, and the plight of that poor hillslope in Banihal can only be guessed.

I asked around because my long haul had reached its outer limit, and people vaguely pointed in the direction of the men and said “Wahan sheds hain”. Sorry, where? Turns out, exactly on the slopes over which the men are relieving themselves.

After sending a silent but firm message to my kidneys, I distracted myself by speaking to the yatris and filling my reporter’s notebook with all that they had to say about the safety of the Yatra, about the Kashmir situation, about the Modi government. It was raining, and there was no way I was going down that slope, the path to which was daunting : wet, and marked by puddles of undetermined liquid.

Noticing me taking notes, a man running one of the many langar stalls for pilgrims came up to me and said: “Madam kuch kijiye please. Yahan langar lagaya hua, wahan dekhiye kya ho raha hai”. (Madam, please do something. Here we have organised the langar meal and look at what the men are doing there.)

A fresh row of men had taken position at the places just vacated. But it wasn’t just there; there was no empty spot at Banihal where this was not happening.

“They’ve just put up some sheds, dug a hole in the ground, and covered them with tarpaulin. After a while they are unusable,”said the langarwallah.

By the end of the one hour stop, I was feeling positively ill – ill with not being able to go, feeling thirsty but not daring to drink any water; and ill looking at the men going everywhere.

The Indian Express photographer who was travelling with me suggested we try further down the road. The convoy was gearing to start again, and we decided we would try our luck before that. A CRPF camp came to the rescue. The toilet was unclean and stinking but it had four walls, and I was thankful to be allowed to use it.

My kidneys prepared themselves for the next long haul – we still had another seven hours to go. The drizzle at Banihal and the darkness of the Jawahar tunnel gave way to clear skies and cooler air, the hills gave way to fields of green paddy and apple orchards on either side. The towns of south Kashmir went past, one by one, as the convoy kept up its 40 kms per hour crawl to Baltal. We passed Khanabal and Bijbehara, and Awantipora and Pampore, and drove around the Dal Lake in Srinagar, before hitting the highway to Sonmarg and Baltal.

In Sonmarg my kidneys sent me a firm message – NOW.

The convoy had halted at one place just ahead of Sonmarg. It was on the highway, to get all cars back in line. The men all ran to the wall beyond the shoulder. In my envy, I called out to them from my car: “Modi ji dekh rahen hain”. They turned around grinning. “Selfie leh lo,” I shouted back in anger.

When the convoy started up again, I dropped out to do a loo search. I had not had a sip of water for hours, and had a severe pain in my head and couldn’t bear sitting anymore. One hotel said the loo was not functioning, another showed me to a toilet so awful I could not cross the threshold. Finally, I gatecrashed a road building company’s office. I need a toilet I declared to the men sitting inside, and my face must have spoken more than my words. They wordlessly pointed to a room with a clean washroom.

Forgive me if this account is too graphic. But it truly boggles the mind to think of all the money spent on getting thousands of pilgrims from A to B, and relegating swachch requirements to nothing. And think of the toll this must take on the woman yatri’s health, of all those women who have to hold it back for hours together to find a place to go.

How much more useful it could have been for the government to use the Amarnath pilgrimage to drive home its Swachch Bharat message, instead of the laissez faire attitude – go anywhere you like — that prevails now. What a wasted opportunity.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App