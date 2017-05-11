Conscience bruised? Sorry, Ummer Fayaz

Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sabeen Beg Wani

Young Ummer Fayaz who chose to don a uniform and become a soldier has paid the price during his very first leave. First leave and his last journey… how tragic! His sin was to choose a path he deemed fit, but he forgot that this democratic right is reserved only for the privileged ones.

I have always tried to accommodate all the viewpoints trying to see an issue through all the prisms which is healthy for any perspective to take a final form. But here I am aghast at the lack of empathy from his fellow citizens in the Valley. I don’t see the leadership — mainstream or separatists — crying hoarse at the tragedy.

Isn’t he the son of the soil who chose a dream, was young and dared to venture to an ideology that was his own? Doesn’t it hurt our conscience? Don’t we get disturbed by the questions it puts up?

A young man of 22 attending his cousin’s marriage, kidnapped and killed for living his life! He left behind devastated parents and two sisters… how will we face them? Leave them aside, how are we going to face the questions asked by this young soldier on the day of judgment as to why was he killed? What had he done to rob him of his dreams?

But like cowards, you came from behind and attacked a warrior who had a tryst with his duty and took the bullets. And there was no cry of anguish.

Reports say his wounds show that he resisted their onslaught like a fighter. Are these people the ‘liberators’ of Kashmiryat? I want to say sorry to Ummer as a fellow-citizen. It was a pity that you tried to inspire so many around you to dream, but the hawks chose to nip you in the bud.

Sorry Ummer, for putting up a lone resistance. And sorry for having let you down even after you are gone. I wanted you to know that you are a braveheart to many of us. Our silence only bruises our conscience while you shine in your green fatigues!

