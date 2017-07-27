The taste of sweet revenge for Modi in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo, File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo, File)

By 7 pm on Wednesday, July 27, the story was all over, as prime minister Narendra Modi, over the space of two tweets, congratulated Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his fight against corruption. Then he sat back watching the joint Opposition implode in slow motion.

Bhrashtachar ki larai mein jurne ke liye Nitish Kumar ji ko bahut bahut badhai. Sava sau crore nagrik imaandari ka swagat aur samarthan kar rahe hain.

In joining the fight against corruption, I congratulate Nitish Kumar. 125 crore Indians welcome this honesty and support it.

This first tweet was retweeted 74,000 times.

Minutes later, again :

Desh ke, vishesh roop se Bihar ke ujjwal bhavishya ke liye, rajnitik matbhedon se oopar uthkar bhrashtachar ke khilaaf ek hokar larna, aaj desh aur samay ki maang hai

The future of the country, and especially Bihar, will be bright if people rise above political differences and join the fight against corruption. This is the demand of the people and of our times.

The second tweet of the evening was retweeted 56,000 times.

Certainly, Modi had avenged the defeat for Bihar that he had lost only 20 months ago. It must have rankled him greatly to see a man who once hated him so much that he wouldn’t even shake his hand and had walked out of the NDA because of him – to have been at the centre of an anti-BJP victorious alliance in Bihar.

As if to underline the pusillanimity of the Opposition, mere hours earlier, BJP president Amit Shah, who was side-by-side with Modi on every BJP billboard and poster in Bihar in October 2015, announced that he would seek election to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

A couple of hours after the PM’s tweets, Nitish Kumar put out one of his own, emphasizing his deep gratitude for Narendra Modi.

The evening reminded one of Henry Kissinger , who had once famously said, “there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics, only permanent interests.” He must surely have been talking about Bihar.

Hamne jo nirnay liya us par mananiye pradhan mantri @narendramodi ke tweet ke dvaara di gayi pratikriya ke liye unko tahey dil se dhanyavaad.

I would like to thank the Hon’ble prime minister @narendramodi from the bottom of my heart for his tweet in reaction to my decision, said Nitish Kumar.

Nitish will now return to the NDA and become chief minister, this time with BJP support. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the Janata Dal (United) has 71 MLAs and the BJP 53, giving the renewed NDA a wafer-thin majority. Nitish had earlier told the press that he was quitting the ‘mahagathbandhan’ with the RJD and the Congress because he could not tolerate the expanding corruption of his major alliance partner, the RJD, and especially his deputy chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejaswi.

For Modi and the BJP, this is an incredible victory, the political version of the Kargil Vijay Diwas that the country celebrated in the morning. The map of India has become even more saffron with this blow. Only a few states stand in the way of the BJP’s triumphal run across the country – the Congress party’s Punjab and Karnataka, the CPI(M)’s Tripura and Kerala, TMC’s West Bengal and BJD’s Odisha. With Bihar gone, certainly the Congress has been further reduced to a regional rump.

Saam, daam, dand, bhed. The prime minister has clearly learnt his lessons well and read deeply from the essence of Chanakyaniti – employ all the stratagems to win, both carrot and stick, instigation and betrayal.

In October 2013, before he became prime minister, Modi in a rally in Patna had mixed up both his history and geography, saying that Alexander the Great had come right up to the Ganga (when he hadn’t crossed the Sutlej in Punjab) and that Taxila was an important site of the Chandragupta empire in Bihar (it is in modern-day Pakistan).

Nitish Kumar had, at the time, taunted him for his historical accuracies as well as his divisive politics. At a JD(U) state convention in Rajgir, two days after Modi’s rally, the Bihar chief minister said :

You (Modi) are telling people “chun chun ke saaf karo” (wipe them out one by one). You can win by getting votes,not by wiping them out… It is not just dictatorship,it is fascism,and those who believe in fascism, their icon is Hilter. They will do what Hitler did… The language of fascism will not work in a democracy,” he said.

In response to Modi’s comment at that rally that Nitish wanted to become prime minister, Nitish had asked, “even if one has such a dream, what is wrong with it?”

Narendra Modi bided his time. Today, he has forced the Bihar chief minister to swallow his words and embrace him and the BJP with unseemly warmth. Nitish Kumar, in fact, has not been able to resist being cut down to size by the prime minister. Perhaps Nitish Kumar’s overweening ambition, coupled with a sense of being completely alone, got the better of him — which is why he dumped the RJD and returned to the rising star. Perhaps he forgot that there’s no one better than Narendra Modi to understand both those feelings.

