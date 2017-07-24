The PM’s Trail: Narendra Modi consoles #WomenInBlue

“Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team”, tweeted PM Modi. “Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team”, tweeted PM Modi.

All of India was certainly awake last night watching the gut-wrenching finale of the #IndVsEng final, which the Women in Blue lost by only nine runs.

So was prime minister Narendra Modi, it seems, having just returned from outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee’s farewell in Parliament. Now we don’t know if the PM immediately switched on his TV, to watch the desolation unfold at Lord’s. But he had the sensitivity to condole with the inconsolate.

Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

The tweet got 45,000 “likes” and 14,000 retweets, reconfirming the scale of the PM’s outreach online – despite the ridiculous @BCCIWomen hashtag for the women’s team. (As if the cricket body owns them and their body parts.)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi @OfficeofRG was also on the ball and reacted to the loss, a tweet that was duly retweeted by @divyaspandana, the newest recruit to RG’s social media team.

Well played Team India! The results may not have been in your favour today but you have won many hearts. #WomenInBlue #WWC17Final — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 23, 2017

But @OfficeofRG can still hardly match the ambition of @narendramodi’s social media team. Nor can Sports minister @VijayGoelBJP who, the morning after the loss, seemed far more focussed on putting out pictures of himself of the day before in white pajama-kurta and saffron jacket (can someone tell him that runners wear tracksuits?) as he slowly jogged a Slum Yuva Daud.

(It would be good to know how @VijayGoelBJP is improving Indian sports. Hopefully, @narendramodi will tell us.)

Before the match, the prime minister personally tweeted best wishes to each member of the Eleven that was going to play, picking out the best quality for each of the girls and tagging everyone with a Twitter account.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is known for her economic bowling performances. Good luck! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Poonam Yadav’s fantastic bowling can be lethal for even the best batsmen. Best wishes! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Shikha Pandey’s all round performances are crucial to the team. Best of luck! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Jhulan Goswami is India’s pride, whose wonderful bowling helps the team in key situations. All the best Jhulan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Sushma Verma plays the important role of the wicket keeper. Remember, catches win matches :) @ImSushVerma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

The experienced Veda Krishnamurthy gives a much needed stability to the middle order. All the best for today. @vedakmurthy08 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Good luck to Deepti Sharma for the finals. She adds immense value to the team & her game has changed the course of many matches. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur? Her stellar innings in semi finals will always be remembered. Do your best today! @ImHarmanpreet — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

India wishes Poonam Raut the very best for the Women’s World Cup Final. Her game makes all of us very proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

All the best @mandhana_smriti! Have a great game out there and play with calm and poise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Captain Mithali Raj has been leading from the front. Her cool approach to the game shall surely help the entire team. @M_Raj03 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

As our women’s cricket team plays the World Cup finals today, I join the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Each tweet was “liked” and retweeted several thousand times, by several male star cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar. The snowballing effect created several trends on Twitter, with each of the girls personally named.

Women in sports has never seen anything like this before.

