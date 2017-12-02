The absurdity around ‘Padmavati’ means the mutilation of art

The ongoing absurdity that surrounds ‘Padmavati’ should not be found astonishing The ongoing absurdity that surrounds ‘Padmavati’ should not be found astonishing

So what exactly is it about art that warrants such extreme reactions? On one hand it makes people dream & take a leap into another world forgetting the drudgery of life, while on the other end of the spectrum it evokes the extreme emotions ranging from shock, outrage and even more anger.

Art & artists have been celebrated, berated, worshipped and lynched for as long as man has walked the earth. The same people who make art famous have the innate ability to destroy everything in their path if it does not conform to the standards of society, traditions & morality.

The ongoing absurdity that surrounds ‘Padmavati’ should not be found astonishing. We know how this scripted public outcry will pan out. Politicos and those who are the moral compass of India find a topic that will generate many hours of prime time debate, give them free coverage in newspapers, social media will be swamped with feeds of the latest demonstrations against this movie and then after sometime it will all die down and in the most unfortunate scenario, so will the chances of the movie seeing the light of the day as it was intended to be.

No one is going to mutilate any actor or burn a cinema down if this movie releases. But what may get mutilated again is democracy of art and free speech & expression of human imagination.

One of my career’s landmark projects has been ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’. It explored women’s dreams, desires, and sexuality. As expected it was banned in India because it was deemed too corrupting for our audiences. It took the world to cheer & give accolades before we had the courage as a team to come back strong and make sure we fight till this small, yet big film, is seen by India.

Did anyone get deviant thoughts and sexually corrupted by this movie? I doubt it, but did it spark a national dialogue on freedom of art? Yes it did. Did it stop the country from creating issues for another movie? Not at all.

Much before the ‘legendary Padmavati’ or ‘was she even real Padmavati’ & the women under the ‘Burkha’ were being silenced, we saw movies, books, television shows, plays, songs, paintings destroyed and actors, painters, sculptures, designers, journalists, poets stopped from doing the only thing they know to do… create to express through their art form.

Does an artist create with the intent of causing immense comfort or discomfort it matters not, but what is certain is that a nation’s true tolerance, maturity & modernity is gauged by its willingness to give a safe, open environment for creators to create and for the audiences to embrace or reject the work.

While the country may be in economic & social turmoil. Gender, race environmental issues may deserve national attention – what makes for a much better entertainment is the ongoing war against entertainment. A movie’s ban may mean nothing in the larger scheme of things. After a few passing moments on national headlines someone will certainly find the next big thing to crucify, but what remains certain is that each time the ugly head of intolerance emerges, our ability as humans who can be free under the sun, breathe, see and have a voice is taken away.

And never were the words of Martin Niemöller more relevant than in the time we are living in today when he spoke about how man kept quiet when another’s right to live was being attacked… “…But then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”.

