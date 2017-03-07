Social media, the new weapon of Indian Army jawans

A new video featuring an Indian Army jawan complaining of ill treatment of subordinates by superiors has gone viral across various social media circuits. In the latest video, jawan Sindhav Jogidas is seen accusing senior officers of treating their sahayak as slave. The Army however, rejected Jogidas allegations saying the matter has been investigated and his charges were found to be false and baseless.

Social media these days has become an effective tool to voice out opinions and challenge the status-quo by the jawans. Earlier, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Singh had uploaded two videos from his Facebook account, one showing the poor quality food being given to jawans and the other emphasizing addressing the Prime Minister to come out in his support as he was being mentally tortured by his superiors for exposing the miserable conditions faced by low-rank soldiers.

Jogidas has gone step further by stating that a Court of Inquiry (COI) was ordered against him for writing to the PMO and the Defence Ministry. He mentioned that the ‘Sahayak’ system prevailed within the Army where jawans were forced to do menial jobs. According to the Army jawan, despite bad food and poor facilities, combatants are forced to serve senior officers within the army. Recently, Kerala jawan Roy Mathew, featuring in a sting operation video criticizing the sahayak system, was found dead in his barrack at Deolali in Maharashtra. It was assumed that he committed suicide out of fear of being punished for speaking against his superiors. Another jawan revealed in a YouTube video that he was forced to “wash clothes, polish boots and walk dogs” for his seniors.