Social media, the new weapon of Indian Army jawans

A new video featuring an Indian Army jawan complaining of ill treatment of subordinates by superiors has gone viral across various social media circuits. In the latest video, jawan Sindhav Jogidas is seen accusing senior officers of treating their sahayak as slave. The Army however, rejected Jogidas allegations saying the matter has been investigated and his charges were found to be false and baseless.
Social media these days has become an effective tool to voice out opinions and challenge the status-quo by the jawans. Earlier, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Singh had uploaded two videos from his Facebook account, one showing the poor quality food being given to jawans and the other emphasizing addressing the Prime Minister to come out in his support as he was being mentally tortured by his superiors for exposing the miserable conditions faced by low-rank soldiers.
Jogidas has gone step further by stating that a Court of Inquiry (COI) was ordered against him for writing to the PMO and the Defence Ministry. He mentioned that the ‘Sahayak’ system prevailed within the Army where jawans were forced to do menial jobs. According to the Army jawan, despite bad food and poor facilities, combatants are forced to serve senior officers within the army. Recently, Kerala jawan Roy Mathew, featuring in a sting operation video criticizing the sahayak system, was found dead in his barrack at Deolali in Maharashtra. It was assumed that he committed suicide out of fear of being punished for speaking against his superiors. Another jawan revealed in a YouTube video that he was forced to “wash clothes, polish boots and walk dogs” for his seniors.
The constant debate raised by the intelligentsia over the plight of jawans in BSF and Army has given the issue raised by Jogidas, and his colleagues in recent past, considerable mileage at the mainstream media platforms. Given the sensitivity of the issue, the opposition parties have united to grill the center over the hostility faced by Indian Sepoy at their base camps.
At a time when mainstream journalism is experiencing radical outrage over free-thinking, social media has become the new tool for eminent scholars, youth and the common man to take a stand against hooliganism, nepotism and corruption. Social media activism has become the most impactful approach towards exercising one’s democratic rights and constitutional duties. And it seems the jawans are making maximum use of it these days.