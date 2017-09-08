How can we keep our children safe?

By Manika Sharma
Today we came across the heart wrenching news of the loss of an innocent life within the premises of a school, the Ryan International School. This is the second time in a year that a child has lost his life within school boundaries. It is natural to feel hurt and angry about the injustice of it all. In the need to get justice and answers we all feel overwhelmed and overtaken by a sense of helplessness. But at the core of such incidents is a burning question that remains : Who is responsible for the safety of our children? Is it the school or the parents or at a larger level, the government? Perhaps it is all of them.
As a parent, it is important that we teach our children to be assertive in order to protect themselves against incidents of bullying and emotional exploitation. And most importantly, make our homes a place of trust and support. At school, creating a safe learning environment, identifying pupils who are suffering or at risk of harm and then taking suitable action, are vital to making sure that children are safe. It is for the government to make sure the right information is imparted to parents and children both in private and government sector schools about issues relating to cyber-safety and bullying.
Today’s porous digital boundaries have made our children vulnerable to sometimes damaging content. We, all on various occasions, have been exposed to many offensive and inciting messages that pop up in various chat forums and social media sites. They not only invoke our curiosity but also create a sense of dread, panic and helplessness. This is particularly true for the exploring minds of our children.
We, as parents, have an added responsibility to use such forums with utmost care and caution. In today’s time of dwindling family ties internet sometimes takes over the role of pseudo parents and may function as their only emotional support systems. We, as the community, need to provide more robust personal “ live” forums where our children can seek support for all their emotional needs.
Turning off our computers, our phone, logging off Facebook, and just getting rid of social media and actually having face to face conversations with our children is the need of the hour and may actually save this generation. Together we can protect our future generation by teaching them to be smart, strong, and safe.
- Sep 8, 2017 at 10:24 pmMost of the suggestions are good but I am not sure if we can stop such incidents by reducing internet time. This incident has nothing to do with internet and lack of quality time spent by parents with their children. Most of the schools have outsourced school buses and transport to reduces cost and maximise profit. They are not taking precaution in hiring of non teaching staff, From the report about the unfortunate incident , it is noted that the CCTV covering toilet area was not working. The school authorities obviously were not concerned, Probably, time has come for kids to move around in school campus in small group of may be 2 to 3 to prevent such incidents if school authorities are not going to take ownership. It will be a very unfortunate scenario when we have to tell kids to be afraid in school but today's incident leaves us with no choice.Reply