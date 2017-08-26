No kissing the Supreme Court

The issue whether such laws will be valid or not, will have to be tested on the “touchstone of permissible restrictions on fundamental rights.” The issue whether such laws will be valid or not, will have to be tested on the “touchstone of permissible restrictions on fundamental rights.”

By Jayant Tripathi

Sooner or later the Twitterati will cease their celebrations, the champagne will lose its fizz, and their huzzahs will be muted. It will then be time to truly assess the judgment of the Supreme Court in the privacy case, and its impact on all of us, as citizens. Yes, the Supreme Court has held that privacy is a fundamental right. The judgment provides us with a masterful and erudite survey of fundamental rights and privacy rights, and the way the subject has been dealt with around the world. And yet, the Court has very carefully refrained from giving its opinion on government schemes which were being reviled as invasions of privacy.

Correctly so, since the only issue before the court was whether privacy is a fundamental right or not. No more, no less.

And having said that privacy is a fundamental right, emanating from the right to life, and other fundamental rights, the court has also very clearly said that ultimately laws can be brought about to restrict the right to privacy.

The issue whether such laws will be valid or not, will have to be tested on the “touchstone of permissible restrictions on fundamental rights.” The touchstone will test whether such laws are “…fair, just and reasonable. The law must also be valid with reference to the encroachment on life and personal liberty under Article 21. An invasion

of life or personal liberty must meet the three-fold requirement of (i) legality, which postulates the existence of law; (ii) need, defined in terms of a legitimate state aim; and (iii) proportionality which ensures a rational nexus between the objects and the means adopted to achieve them.”

Speaking of the need for a robust policy of data protection, the court has qualified it by stating that,”The creation of such a regime requires a careful and sensitive balance between individual interests and legitimate concerns of the state. The legitimate aims of the state would include for instance protecting national security, preventing and

investigating crime, encouraging innovation and the spread of knowledge, and preventing the dissipation of social welfare benefits.”

Interestingly, the court, referring to a decision of the US Supreme Court in the case of Nasa vs. Nelson, noted that the US Supreme Court had held that “… the mere possibility that security measures will fail provides no “proper ground” for a broad-based attack on government information-collection practices.” This may have a far reaching impact in

respect of similar concerns that have been expressed in India.

In a judgment, liberally sprinkled with quotations from judgments from other countries, scholarly works on privacy, poetry, and other literary and non-literary works, one is reminded of the Bible – “The Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away.” Their Lordships have given us the right to privacy, but it remains to be seen what contours that this right will take, and the extent to which encroachment will be attempted and permitted.

The Court has also said, and correctly so, that “the submission that the right to privacy is an elitist construct which stands apart from the needs and aspirations of the large majority constituting the rest of society, is unsustainable. This submission betrays a misunderstanding of the constitutional position….”, and goes on to observe that, “The

refrain that the poor need no civil and political rights and are concerned only with economic well-being has been utilized though history to wreak the most egregious violations of human rights.”

While analyzing the right to privacy, the Court has also expressly overruled the infamous ADM Jabalpur case, and has also made certain comments in respect of the section 377 case that is currently pending before it. It will be interesting to see how the Supreme Court will deal with the section 377 case, after its discussion of the rights to express and practice sexual freedom in the context of the right to privacy. It’s a beautiful concept – I now have the fundamental right to privacy. Kudos to the people who championed the crusade.

And as I celebrate this right, I cannot help but remember that 7000 people in India, who have the inherent, inalienable and fundamental right to life, will die of hunger and malnutrition today.

Any fundamental right loses its meaning unless “civil society” guards its implementation with utmost zeal. The right to privacy is the child of the right to life. However, this should not become a case where the “old order changeth yielding place to new”; where the aged respectable parent gets no attention because the brash young child is hogging the limelight.

