Rahul Gandhi, please don’t go on a sabbatical

“My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought, because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage.” These humble words of gratitude were spoken by none other than the newly elected President of the grand old party of India, Rahul Gandhi. This is a Rahul Gandhi who is poised, controlled and well strategised—the likes of which we have never seen before—this electoral season. The political “youngster” finally seems to be emerging as a seasoned leader.

On December 18, when the results from the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections started pouring in and the Congress started inching towards a possible new dawn in Gujarat, it was clear that the public perception had also started shifting. Even when the dawn turned out to be a false alarm, the shift, in retrospect, clearly took place because of the energised campaign led by Rahul Gandhi.

Finally, it seems as if this Gandhian dynast has realised his responsibility not only towards the party and his inheritance but also towards the people who placed him in Parliament. He stuck to his ground – insisting that the Gujarat Model’ wasn’t as democratic as it was declared to be, that the inequality across the state was enormous.

But now that the election is over and the Congress party has lost, the old nervousness has resurfaced: Will Rahul Gandhi take another sabbatical and jeopardise the momentum he has built for himself and the party, just over a year away from the 2019 general election?

The Congress president, as history demonstrates, has the habit of simply vanishing from the political sphere at crucial times. When the public wants him to raise their problems and project them on the national stage, Gandhi disappears. A habit which has undoubtedly blocked his propulsion as an established leader, thrusting him back to square one. In 2015, he disappeared for a 57-day “vacation”, leaving the party at a loose end, especially when PM Modi was rallying the country around his policies.

It’s high time Rahul realises that he has the sole responsibility of catapulting the newfound spirit in the party workers, who have been depressed and tired of the crushing defeats at the hands of the BJP. That he is the anchor in building a strong but constructive opposition, moving away from a defensive approach to a more offensive one.

One thing that came out of the Gujarat election was that Rahul emerged from the shadows of his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whose charm has tended to send the adoring masses into instant delirium. With no one else to distract him from his photo op, the Congress president could freely deliver what was necessary for a Congress navsarjan in the state.

People are hailing Rahul Gandhi this election season for his calm, composed demeanour and a calculated response to every challenge thrown at him. His endeavours on social media have helped in somewhat reshaping his persona as a more open individual on the other end of a Twitter handle or a Facebook post – much less enigmatic, much more approachable.

Anyway, 2017 is done and dusted now, while the challenges of 2018 await. Several states go to the polls next year, including big ones like Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Both the grand old party as well as its supremo must make sure that the shift in public perception is sustained and taken forward. Rahul Gandhi needs to take stock of the losses in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh immediately, fix responsibility and start working on the ground right away.

If he doesn’t, the general election in 2019 will become a bridge too far. It’s now or never for the Congress scion. So here’s a plea which we hope won’t fall on deaf ears: Rahul Gandhi, please don’t go on a sabbatical.

