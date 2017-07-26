Pranab Mukherjee, the survivor

Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee during his farewell ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo, File) Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee during his farewell ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo, File)

Pranab Mukherjee’s tenure as the 13th President of India ended yesterday, bringing to a close a political career spanning nearly five decades in government and in the Congress party, both extremely eventful and hugely successful. Pranab Mukherjee’s political journey started in West Bengal in the 1969 by-election in Midnapore when he was the election agent for V K Krishna Menon, who ran as an independent candidate. He caught the eye of Siddhartha Shankar Ray who recommended him to prime minister Indira Gandhi, who gave him a Rajya Sabha seat. Thus at the age of 35, Pranabda entered the Rajya Sabha. Within a short period he had gained Mrs Gandhi’s confidence and became a minister of state in her government.

I have had the opportunity and good fortune to work with and closely observe Pranabda since 1991, when I entered Parliament from Karad on a ticket given to me by the late Rajiv Gandhi. In the wake of Rajivji’s tragic assasination, the Congress party emerged as the single largest party, but there was no clarity as to who would be Prime Minister. Pranabda was not an MP and PV Narasimha Rao had announced his retirement from active politics. Arjun Singh and Sharad Pawar became prime contenders. But as the number of MPs from south India was large, Narasimha Rao was called out of retirement and chosen to be Prime Minister.

During Cabinet formation, Narasimha Rao actively consulted his friend and colleague, Pranabda. It appeared certain that Pranabda would become the finance minister. But quite unexpectedly, he was left out of the Cabinet altogether and Dr Manmohan Singh was named finance minister. Pranabda was shocked. As consolation, Narasimha Rao asked Pranabda to take up the deputy chairmanship of the Planning Commission.

Now when a former finance minister is left out of the Cabinet and sent to the Planning Commission, it clearly signals the end of an active political career. Pranabda told the Prime Minister that he would think about the offer. Narasimha Rao is supposed to have remarked, “Take as much time as you like, but join on Monday.” Narasimha Rao assured Pranabda that he would one day tell him the reason for his exclusion from the Cabinet, but he never did.

One can describe Pranabda in one word – a survivor. His survival skills in politics are indeed remarkable. After Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister in 1984, he dropped Pranabda from the Cabinet and also from the Congress Working Committee. He was subsequently expelled from the Congress party itself, pushing Pranabda to launch his own party, the ‘Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress,’ in 1986. But his political career had clearly stalled. He later admitted he was no mass leader. Within two years, he was back in favour with Rajiv Gandhi and merged his party in the Congress. Despite all the ups and downs, he always bounced back.

Pranabda is very good at keeping secrets. In fact, Indiraji used to say, “Whenever Pranabda is given any confidential information, it never comes out of his belly. What comes out is only the smoke from his pipe.”

His excellent command over the English language, drafting skills, razor-sharp memory, vast knowledge of national and international affairs and mastery of parliamentary procedures made him indispensable in the cabinet and the Party.Whenever any complicated and contentious issue arose in the Cabinet, he was called upon to resolve it. He would invariably be asked to draft various AICC resolutions and chair different party committees.

In Dr Manmohan Singh’s cabinet, Pranabda was the de facto number two. He was the chairman of more than 95 GoMs and EGoMs (Empowered Group of Ministers). I was a member of many such groups dealing with Enron, spectrum, WTO, Bhopal disaster and disinvestment. One time the issue of amending the law to remove the domicile condition for contesting Rajya Sabha elections came up for discussion. Dr Manmohan Singh was elected from Assam and Pranabda had been once elected from Gujarat. The proposal was accepted after a brief discussion as was the proposal for open voting. I insisted that the same condition be made applicable to the legislative council elections in the states. But Pranabda strongly opposed this and my proposal was not accepted. Unfortunately, “horse trading” in legislative council elections continues unabated.

Pranabda would often call us to his Talkatora Road residence in Delhi after 10 pm. After disposing off the issue at hand, he would keep us spellbound with his vast knowledge of history of modern India, the history of the Congress party and particularly the Indira Gandhi government. The discussions would often carry on for hours. He has a special fondness for me as he knew both my parents had been his colleauges in Parliament.

Pranabda worked under three Prime Ministers – Indiraji, Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh. He is the only finance minister to have presented budgets both before the 1991 reforms in the license-permit raj regime as well after the 1991 economic reforms. He took bold decisions after the global economic crisis of 2008 which helped shield the Indian economy. As commerce minister in 1993, Pranabda championed the cause of trade liberalisation. But as India dealt with GATT, especially its intellectual property rights regime, the fear was drug prices would increase. Pranabda’s skilful negotiations not only prevented that from happening, but also charted India’s entry into the WTO.

The Indo-US nuclear deal over 2005-8 was a landmark achievement of the Manmohan Singh government. Both countries wanted to get India out of the discriminatory nuclear world order, facilitate India’s participation in nuclear commerce and allow it benefits of clean nuclear energy. But because the Left parties supported the UPA government in power and the Left was against India joining hands with the US, a coordination committee between the UPA and the Left parties was constituted under Pranabda’s chairmanship – and myself as its convenor. The Committee succeeded in obtaining the consent of the Left, thanks only to the skilful leadership of Pranabda and his personal equation with its leaders.

Later in 2010, when the Civil Nuclear Liability Bill needed to be discussed with opposition leaders, talks would take place in Pranabda’s office (as Leader of the Lok Sabha) over a working lunch. Because of his efforts the Bill was unanimously passed by Parliament.

Pranabda first became the general secretary of the Congress in 1998. He was a member of the Congress Working Committee for 23 years. For a brief period he was also given the responsibility to head the West Bengal unit of the Party. He had the difficult task to bring about a rapprochement between Mamata Banerjee and the Left. His efforts did not succeed.

Often after state elections, the party leadership sends senior observers from Delhi to assess the situation and help elect the leader of the Legislative party who becomes the Chief Minister. In November 2010, when Ashok Chavan resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Smt Sonia Gandhi sent Pranabda and AK Antony as observers. After discussing with all the MLAs, they submitted their report to Soniaji. At 3 am the same night, Soniaji called me and asked me to go to Maharashtra as chief minister. Needless to add, Pranabda had played an important role in that decision.

I was in Maharashtra when Pranabda became the President. He fulfilled that role with great dignity. Concerns were raised when the government changed after the 2014 election. But he did not needlessly confront prime minister Narendra Modi’s government and always went by the book. At the same time, he often publicly appealed for tolerance, lamented the poor quality of parliamentary debate, and urged protection of the Constitution and democratic values. He was certainly not a “rubber-stamp President”.

It has generally been the practice that after serving as the President of India, one gracefully retires from an active political carreer. Will Pranab Mukherjee be an exception? Would he be called upon to serve the Congress party in any way? Or will he be asked to play a role to forge the unity of Opposition Parties in the 2019 elections? As the cliché goes, only time will tell the answer to these questions.

