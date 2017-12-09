Raza, my activist friend who is missing in Pakistan

Raza works for diverse causes in Pakistan, peace-building with India being just one of them. He always seems to be travelling. Whenever we talk, he has either returned or is going somewhere to meet an activist, participate in some demonstration or is preparing for it. (Image Source: Facebook) Raza works for diverse causes in Pakistan, peace-building with India being just one of them. He always seems to be travelling. Whenever we talk, he has either returned or is going somewhere to meet an activist, participate in some demonstration or is preparing for it. (Image Source: Facebook)

Written by Devika Mittal

It has been several days now since any of us have heard from Raza. We are trying to keep calm, and pray for his safety and return. But yesterday when I tried to pull myself together to do the work we used to do together, I could not hold back my tears. Replying to an email about a scheduled activity broke my heart. I realise it is even more important now to continue our work. What I simply can’t understand is how to do that when my work environment consists of his constant reminders. How do I free myself of the memories which bring so much pain? Many people in India still don’t know that he’s missing. What will I tell them, how can I tell them that he’s disappeared off the face of the earth? How will I say that from now on, I will co-ordinate? How do I take the work from him?

Raza is not just my colleague, not just my counterpart in Pakistan. We share a deep, emotional bond with each other. This is how Raza works : He builds and maintains personal bonds with people he works with. I remember that I had introduced him to a friend. He began the conversation by referring to Raza as Raza Bhai. After few days, he sent a message and in that, he referred to Raza as “Sir”. Raza immediately replied asking why he was being alienated. How did he, from being “his brother in Pakistan” now become “Sir”?

In the middle of the important things, Raza talks about ‘simple’ things. It is customary for people to make small talk about the weather. With Raza, it is always different. Whenever he would call, he would inquire about the weather in Delhi by asking, “It rained in Lahore today, what about Delhi”. If I said, No, the next day’s conversation would start with, “I sent the rain yesterday. Did it reach Delhi?” This is how Raza is.

He speaks, dresses and lives very simply and in this simplicity, one gauges a total genuineness and passion for the issues he advocates. Raza works for diverse causes in Pakistan, peace-building with India being just one of them. He always seems to be travelling. Whenever we talk, he has either returned or is going somewhere to meet an activist, participate in some demonstration or is preparing for it.

He encourages me to do the same. He cares for people, both immediate and belonging to his own physical surroundings, as well as those far away, in another country. He has always encouraged me to participate in people’s movements dedicated for the betterment of my country, like he does for his own,

Pakistan. He would tell me about any campaign or demonstration in India that he would come across and ask me later if I went or not. I don’t have answers to so many questions, I realise. But I must resume work in the backdrop of all these questions. I must resume the work with the same zest that he had for peace. Raza never saw peace-building with India as contradicting his own belief of being a Pakistani nationalist. For him, peace was a prerequisite for development in his country and the region.

Since his joining Aaghaz-e- Dosti formally in 2015, he has been proactive and conducted several greeting card exchange programs, letter exchange programs, discussions and classroom connect sessions between Indian and Pakistani students. In several photographs you see him going to school carrying a jhola stuffed with letters and cards from across the border, like a peace Santa Claus.

I could go on and on. The inability to help him in any way, when he needs us the most, hurts the most. I know that he would not want me to hold back on work, especially as so much remains to be done. The walls of suspicion between India and Pakistan are growing even stronger, but should these walls discourage us from our work which is to promote peace and friendship between fellow men and women, inside our countries and across the growing chasm that is the border.

I have faith that Raza will return. I stand with him and his belief that there is no conflict between ideology and humanity. It is not coincidental that Raza’s peace organization in Pakistan is called ‘Hum Sab Aik Hain !’ He wears his humanity on his sleeve. I hope and pray every minute of the day that he comes back home, safe. Until then, our work shall speak for us.

