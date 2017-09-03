Cabinet reshuffle 2017: Loyalty pays, while ex-bureaucrats get a toe-hold

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with new members of cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with new members of cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

The latest Cabinet reshuffle of Narendra Modi government bears out his resolve to award performance and strengthen professionalism in governance apart from having the underpinning of subtle political messaging.

So if we have four ministers with vast experience in bureaucracy, we also have people associated with Jan Sangh and BJP for last four-five decades. Those who remained loyal to the party and its ideology have been awarded.

A look at the political profile of many of these show that many of the old guard went to jail during the Emergency and participated in JP movement. So their background is in sync with BJP’s pitch for a Congress-mukt Bharat.

Earlier it was believed that it could be the last reshuffle of the Union Cabinet beofre 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but with no induction from JD(U), which came back to the NDA four years after breaking up its 17-year-long relationship in 2013, there is the possibility that some ministers from JD(U) could be inducted later.

Besides this is not a massive rejig of the Union Cabinet as anticipated earlier. So there is a fair possibility of yet another reshuffle. Since PM Modi’s cabinet can have a total of 81 ministers, there are still scope to include five more as with the latest reshuffle, there are now 76 ministers instead of 73 earlier. While nine new ministers have taken oath, six have resigned.

The pattern is clear in the elevation of the four junior ministers – Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

The ministry of Minority Affairs ever since its creation under the UPA has been headed by a Cabinet rank minister starting from A R Antulay, K Rahman Khan, Salman Khurshid to Najma Heptulla (in the Modi government). The promotion of Naqvi, who did well as MoS Parliamentary affairs and is the main Muslim face of the party, was long due. Even in the last Cabinet reshuffle, it was anticipated. With Heptullah made a governor after crossing the age bar for being in Council of Ministers, Naqvi has finally been awarded.

The elevation of Pradhan has happened as BJP is keen to project him as its face for Assembly elections in Odisha in 2019. BJP is buoyant in Odisha after its big show in civic bodies elections, where it ate away the Congress vote share.

Similarly there is a buzz that Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been elevated to Cabinet rank, could be BJP’s face in Tamil Nadu, where the party is seriously trying to make inroads. The divide in AIADMK and the disarray in the Opposition has given the BJP an opportunity to expand its base there, where it has been able to make some buzz in last few years.

Piyush Goyal, rated as one of the best performing ministers, hails from Gujarat, where assembly polls are due this year itself. However, his elevation has more to do with performance than any state politics. He has been shifted to the Railways ministry at a time when the government was getting criticism for back-to-back train accidents and perceived lack of action by the ministry under Suresh Prabhu.

The replenished Union Council of Ministers is a mix of experience and youthfulness and strives to represent various regions and social groupings.. So if Kalraj Mishra, a prominent Brahmin face from BJP in UP made an exit owing to age factor, a Brahmin face from the same Eastern UP region, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has been inducted as MoS. Besides, an MoS Mahendra Nath Pandey, who resigned was made UP BJP chief. Shukla’s appointment also takes care of traditional Brahmin Thakur faultine in UP politics. Shukla has been a known detractor of Yogi Aditya Nath who is Chief Minister of UP and hails from the same Eastern UP region.

Ashwini Choubey in Bihar fits the bill at a time when BJP has alllied with Nitish Kumar, a backward caste leader and Brahmins were stated to be somewhat unhappy with the BJP. There was a buzz in the Congress to project a Brahmin face in the state, though it is not a strong force in the state.

Choubey, a six time MLA, had wrested back the Buxar Lok Sabha seat for BJP in 2014 from the clutches of Lalu Prasad’s RJD and is known to be an aggresive leader. His rivalry with party leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who is now Deputy Chief Minister in Nitish government is well known.

Former Home Secretary RK Singh has been inducted as a minister days after Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a minister from the same Rajput community was made to resign. Singh had in past taken on UPA’s Home Ministers P Chidambaram and Sushil Kumar Shinde. A forthright Singh fits the bill not only on the count of performance but also on caste considerations. He is known for his no nonsensical approach in dealing with things.

As Union Home Secretary during the UPA tenure, Singh had released names of RSS members who were allegedly part of the Hindu extremist group responsible for blasts on Samjhauta Express and in Malegaon, Maharashtra. In October 1990, the Bihar-cadre IAS officer of 1975 batch was given the task of arresting L K Advani, then on rath Yatra.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh has been brought in place of Sanjiv Balyan from the Jatlands of Western UP. In 2016, Singh made the sensational allegation that he was lured by then UPA government to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

Apart from R K Singh and Satypal Singh, former diplomat Hardeep Puri and former IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam have also proven administrative skills. The two are not members of Parliament and the party will have to soon find ways to get them in through the Rajya Sabha route. Their induction is a clear indication of the government’s keenness add teeth to governance ahead of next Lok Sabha polls, where it will have lot to more to answer on performance.

Virendra Kumar, Anant Kumar Hegde and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, are from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan, respectively, where Assembly polls are due this year. Hegde is a five term Lok Sabha MP.

Virendra Kumar, a Dalit face of the party from Bundelkhand region in MP has been inducted in Council of Ministers and it will give a political message in the region, where the BSP has been trying to expand base.

Shekhwat is from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, the home turf of former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. There was a view that Rajasthan was under represented in the Union Cabinet.

Shekhawat is general secretary of RSS-promoted Seema Jan Kalyan Samiti, whose objective is to create a “civil line of secondary defence along the international border, covering four major districts of Rajasthan and about 17 tehsils”. He is a well-recognised face on social media and it is believed he will help take the government’s performance message to people effectively.

