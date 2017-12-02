Narayan Rane out in the cold in NDA, after jumping ship from Congress

Narayan Rane. (Express Photo) Narayan Rane. (Express Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision against inducting former Maharashtra Congress leader Narayan Rane in the Devendra Phadnavis cabinet is the result of intra-party divide along with the Shiv Sena’s threat to destabilise the coalition government in Maharashtra. But the larger question remains : What is Rane’s worth to the BJP? The decision not to give Rane a seat in the state legislature council by-poll has raised a question mark on Rane’s political future in Maharashtra. It also highlights the dilemma and divide within the BJP over his position in the NDA coalition.

The political development has come as a body blow to Rane who expected a greater welcome and reward in the organization, at least because of the ongoing BJP-Shiv Sena conflict in the Maharashtra government.

Rane hoped to use his larger-than-life image in the state to exploit in-house BJP differences so that BJP cadres would welcome him. But this has proved counter productive. He opened a dialogue with union transport minister Nitin Gadkari bypassing chief minister Devendra Fadnavis — and within a few months found himself cold shouldered at a meeting in Delhi by BJP president Amit Shah. It was categorically conveyed to Rane that notwithstanding his exit from the Congress and entry into the BJP, the final decision regarding his future will have to be taken by Fadnavis.

Now Fadnavis was said to have given his consent to inducting Rane into the legislative council. But internal BJP bickering coupled with Rane’s condition that his two sons, Nilesh and Nitesh Rane, also be accommodated, gave rise to huge protests. Several asked why the BJP should accommodate three people from one family, and at what cost? Apart from Rane who wants a Cabinet post, he wanted a parliamentary seat for elder son Nilesh and an Assembly seat for his younger son Nitesh.

The Maratha leaders within the BJP were also not very enthused, fearing it would upset the party hierarchy, especially in the Konkan region. Also, Cabinet ministers were reluctant to part with their portfolios to make way for Rane.

Rane wanted the lucrative PWD portfolio, but senior leader Chandrakant Patil who holds the ministry of revenue and public works department portfolio, was not willing to give it up.

The BJP, which has been highly vocal against dynasty politics when it comes to the Congress’ Gandhi parivar was confronted with the same question from its cadres. The larger dilemma was the party’s image. The question asked was why the party should reward Rane? What is his political strength? How would it help the BJP?

A section promoting Rane in the BJP believed he would be useful to voice anti-Shiv Sena sentiments and also keep Phadnavis in check. But Fadnavis turned the tables by showing he was capable of both running the coalition and also taming the Sena where required. On his government’s third anniversary in end-October, Fadnavis exposed the Sena for playing a double role — supporting the government in power but adopting opposition role. He warned the Sena that this politics of double role will not be acceptable to the people. The CM’s blunt speak has made Rane’s role redundant in the BJP.

Rane must find the road ahead full of challenges.The biggest one is to built the regional party that he has floated, the Maharashtra Swambhiman Paksha. Second, the task ahead is to refurbish his political image in the public. Having earned the tag of a party hopper – from Shiv Sena to the Congress to the NDA – Rane’s political clout has seen a sharp decline between 2005 and 2017.

But Rane still hopes the BJP will consider him for a Council seat in July 2018, when the party will fill five seats with their sympathisers. BJP political managers mutter sweet nothings but remain non-committal on his induction.

In the present political scenario, Rane reckons the BJP remains the best bet. In the BJP, Rane sees hope to regain lost ground in his home turf in the Konkan region. The BJP’s nod to Rane was to make inroads in the Konkan in the 2019 Assembly and Parliament polls.

A senior BJP cabinet minister said, “ We are not averse to working with Rane’s outfit in Konkan. But what is more important is we also have to test its strength at the grassroots. Rane is a senior leader. But does he still hold same political clout in Konkan is the question.”

Moreover, the BJP doesn’t want Rane to replace the BJP in the Konkan, especially when it is still struggling to gain a foothold in the coastal Konkan belt. The anonymous BJP leader pointed out that in Maharashtra, Fadnavis had led the local bodies election to great success over the last three years.

In the Konkan today – which has two Lok Sabha seats and 12 assembly constituencies — the Shiv Sena won both parliamentary seats, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Raigad. In the first, Sena’s Vinayak Raut defeated Congress’s Nilesh Rane, while the Raigad seat was won by Shiv Sena leader Anant Geete.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is also unwilling to forgive Rane citing he had caused much anguish to his father late Bal Thackeray. Rane quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 to join Congress. He had then cited differences with Uddhav’s leadership. However, he attacked AICC top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel for betraying his trust and not making him chief minister as promised. He also blamed the state Congress leader Ashok Chavan for thwarting his electoral growth in the Konkan.

As for the BJP, Narayan Rane wanted to join the party in September, but the party did not want to antagonise Sena. As a result, he floated a new party and joined the NDA.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App