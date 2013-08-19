* Apropos If bureaucrats did their duty,there would be no scams: Khemka (IE,August 16); the Indian Administrative Services is the backbone of the Indian government. Whether governance is clean and efficient,or corrupt and lethargic depends on its officers. The examination held by the Union Public Service Commission to determine eligibility to join the services is one of the toughest in the world. The brightest and best of our country are selected after a gruelling series of exams and interviews,and trained in all aspects of decision making and intricacies of governance and management. They are supposed to work in the best interests of the nation. If officers,especially those who occupy key positions,remain sincere,then nothing irregular can happen. IAS officers advise politicians,who take decisions based on their recommendations. If their advice is bona fide,a politicians elbow-room to be corrupt is severely limited.

 S.C. Vaid

Delhi

Absent law

* Apropos Take the broom (IE,August 15),one wonders why no comprehensive legislation governing the registration and regulation of political parties has been enacted by Parliament,even though this was recommended by the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution,2002.

 Hemant Kumar

Ambala

Truth must prevail

* The questionable quality of Russian MiGs has been responsible for the death of many an airforce pilot,because plane after plane has crashed. Now,an accident in the INS Sindhurakshak submarine,which was only recently refurbished by Russia,has caused a great loss to our country and navy. Clarifications must be made as to why this disaster happened.

 S. Rajagopalan

Chennai

Iranian misadventure

* This refers to Iran detains ship carrying Iraqi crude to India (IE,August 16). I am not at all surprised by Irans cussed decision to hold up an Indian ship,which was transporting oil back to India. The Iranian authorities have always behaved poorly with Indians. In 2002,I was part of an official Indian delegation,which included 50 doctors,travelling to Kabul,carrying relief medicines. We had to stop in Iran to refuel our plane. Due to bad weather our plans regarding which Iranian airport to land in changed at the last moment. The confusion that ensued was abominable,especially considering that our delegation was representing the Indian state. The Indian ambassador to Iran had to personally come to the airport to help us out. I will never forget the discourteous treatment we were subjected to. Incidentally,the delay meant we could not reach Kabul,as the weather turned,and we had to return to Delhi.

 Krishan Kalra

Delhi

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App