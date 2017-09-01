Letter to the Editor: Manage floods

Mumbai experienced faced 315 mm rainfall on Tuesday. Mumbai experienced faced 315 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

This refers to the editorial, ‘When it pours’ (IE, August 31). The monsoon will always be sporadic. Leave alone big cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, Assam, which faces flood almost on a yearly basis, has not found a mechanism to manage the floods and reduce the loss, both of human lives and public property. Mumbai experienced faced 315 mm rainfall on Tuesday. It does not have the infrastructure to deal with 50 mm of rain.

Bal Govind, Nodia

Incorrect phrase

This refers to the article, ‘Importance of Rishang Keishing — to Manipur and Northeast’ (IE, August 29). The author uses the phrase “domiciled Muslims” while referring to Pangals in Manipur. The phrase is inappropriate. “Permanent resident” is the correct phrase.

Md Chingiz Khan, Delhi

Chinese strategy

This refers to the report, ‘India, China standoff over but Bhutan’s talks run into a wall’ ( IE, August 30), There is reason to believe that the withdrawal of troops from Doklam was a strategic move by China to avoid the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi staying away from BRICS summit. That would have been a huge international embarrassment for Beijing.

M.C. Joshi, Lucknow

Thank Bhutan

This refers to the article, ‘Giving Bhutan its due’ (IE, August 31).The Doklam stand-off which had caught the world’s attention for nearly a month is finally resolved. The Doklam plateau is strategically more important to India than Bhutan. India must thank Bhutan for standing shoulder to shoulder with it when many countries tried to avoid to speaking against the Chinese.

Mahadev Gore, Solapur

