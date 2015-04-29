Letters to the Editor: The Fine Print

Every new broom sweeps better. I don’t mean to disparage your attempt to infuse a new spirit into the paper. However, for old people like me, you have created a new problem — the new typeface is very small and we old people with fading eyesight find it difficult to read the paper. Moreover, it is monotonous. What you can do is reduce the coverage of crime. The space saved may be used to enlarge the letters of the print. It would be a favour to the older generation if you could reconsider your decision to reduce the size of the print.

— V.N. Arora, New Delhi

Crops, not land

This refers to ‘A bitter crop’ by Ashok Gulati (IE, April 28). Revelations after Gajendra Singh’s tragic death showed that he was not a distressed farmer, but a well-off farmer-cum-businessman. The reason behind farmer suicides is not land acquisition but crop damage due to the unseasonal rains. There has been extensive acquisition of land by the state since Independence. The Congress and the opposition are pushing the radical left line that industrialisation or development is a conspiracy against the poor. Industrialisation is essential for economic growth and jobs. But industry cannot be set up in thin air. What is essential in land acquisition is a fair and transparent deal. Crop failure is a different issue.

— M.C. Joshi , Lucknow

There cannot be a better opportunity to frame a policy for the agricultural sector that focuses on people. What is needed is sustained growth in the primary sector. Skill development of farmers needs to be boosted through the “Skill India” mission. R&D needs to be reinvigorated. Private players must enter the sector and freedom of choice be given to farmers to sell their produce where they wish. The vagaries of nature force us to rethink strategy. A crop insurance scheme revolving around efficient technological models will add a dynamic element to the lives of farmers.

— Mohit Kumar, New Delhi

Tax Terror

This refers to the editorial ‘On the MAT’ (IE, April 28). The propensity to tax foreign companies by controverting taxes and rules is going to dampen the investment climate. MAT is for this government what retrospective tax and GAAR were for its predecessor. If the government wants FDI and MNCs, it should design transparent policies instead of playing cloak-and-dagger games. While they continue to be lured by the prime minister abroad, taxing them heavily at home will force them out. This would be suicidal for an economy that needs investment, jobs and growth.

— Ashok Goswami, Mumbai

