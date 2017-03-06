Letters to the Editor: Rarest of rare

This refers to the article, ‘Hard cases and good law’ (IE, March 3). There is no doubt that the death penalty is unjust and inhuman. Several members of the Constituent Assembly had opposed the death penalty. The Indian judicial system observes leniency and avoids death penalty except in cases of extremely gross and intolerable offences. Rape is one of them. A punishment is a just response to a criminal act. Rapists and terrorists should be awarded capital punishment and this act should be treated as rarest of the rare case.

Jiban Majumdar, Pune

Student politics

This refers to the article, ‘Closing of the university’ (IE, March 3). Since the period of the national movement,

students have been a part of active politics. Many of today’s leaders were active participants of student politics. All major political parties have student wings. If we want future leaders with good educational backgrounds, these students should be allowed to take part in active politics.

Dattaraj Giri, Beed

This refers to the article, ‘Closing of the university’ (IE, March 3). Politicisation, ipso facto, is not bad for an educational institution. After all, educational institutions were hotbeds of nationalist activities during colonial times. The student movement in Europe was the harbinger of several progressive ideas; some made their way to social science discourse.

Ameya Nagaraj, Delhi

Two eras

This refers to the article, ‘When the state looks away”(IE March 1). The writer concludes that Sikhs returned to Congress because its ideology was never anti-Sikh and Muslims stayed away from BJP because of its anti-Muslim ideology. But in 1984, 24X7 news channels were non-existent while in 2002, the media ensured that news of the Gujarat riots was disseminated widely. A low level of awareness about the 1984 massacres helped the Congress get away. The party was the only pole of the Indian political system in the early 1980s. This made the return of Sikhs to Congress appear like they have forgiven and forgotten the party’s role in the 1984 pogrom. But this should not be seen as a clean chit to the grand old party.

Tarun Kumar Shukla, Lucknow