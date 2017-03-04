Letters to the Editor: Poor Reasoning

This refers to the article, ‘The ideas election’ (IE, March 3). What the author calls provincial progressivism is not necessarily a bad concept. In any case, it did not play a key role in deciding the outcome of the recent civic elections in Maharashtra. Going by the author’s arguments, the Shiv Sena with which local people identify more than with BJP, would have won more seats. The MNS, which indulges in street vandalism to defend tradition, would not have been routed. The defeat of the Congress and NCP can be ascribed to lack of leadership, weak cadre, corruption and an adversarial relationship with the state government.

Y. G. Chouksey, Pune

This refers to the article, ‘The ideas election’(IE, March 3). Civic polls are seldom considered a verdict on ideas. Local issues play an important role in these elections. To conclude that the vote for the BJP was vote against provincial progressivism is too naive.

Saurabh Gandhe, Yavatamal

Phoney Patriots

This refers to the article, ‘The tribal versus development’ (IE, March 3). The article exposes the nexus between crony capitalists and their political friends. It is the time for the students affiliated with the ABVP, an RSS outfit, to come out of their addiction of the so-called nationalism. How come their patriotic fervour does not lead the ABVP to see the plight of the tribals and other marginalised people? They are impervious to the plight of the army personnel as well.

Noel Dabre, via e-mail

This refers to the article, ‘The tribal versus development’ (IE, March 3). The author, Umar Khalid, has been a victim of “intellectual violence” by ABVP activists in Delhi University. His argument was dismissed without being heard. Depriving people the right to free expression is hazardous for democracy. The government needs to be more sensitive towards the tribal population.

Amit Khokar, Delhi